Miami Marlins non-tender two players and swing a trade with Tampa Bay Rays

The Miami Marlins entered Friday with contract decisions to make on 12 players who are eligible for arbitration.

When the deadline passed, 10 were tendered contracts.

The exceptions: Catcher Jacob Stallings and utility player Garrett Hampson.

Stallings, who was projected to make $3.6 million according to MLB Trade Rumors’ arbitration projections, had been Miami’s primary catcher for the past two seasons since being acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates ahead of the 2022 season. He caught all 60 of Sandy Alcantara’s starts in that span.

However, Stallings struggled offensively, hitting just .210 with a .576 on-base-plus-slugging mark over 202 games with Miami and his defensive numbers dipped as well in that span.

Hampson signed a minor-league deal with Miami last season and played 98 games with the big-league club, hitting .276 with a .729 OPS, 23 RBI and 30 runs scored.

Salaries for the 10 players tendered contracts are not yet finalized. All that happened Friday was the Marlins guaranteed these players contracts for the 2024 season. The deadline for teams and players to agree to terms and avoid the arbitration process is Jan. 12. After that deadline, both sides exchange salary figures and the players’ contract value is decided at an arbitration hearing, which will be held between Jan. 29 and Feb. 16.

Here are the 10 players to whom the Marlins tendered contracts, by decreasing order of projected salary for the 2024 season according to MLB Trade Rumors:

▪ Second baseman Luis Arraez ($10.8 million): Arraez won his second consecutive batting title and Silver Slugger Award after hitting and MLB-best .354 last season.

▪ Left-handed pitcher Jesus Luzardo ($5.9 million): Luzardo in 2023 set career-highs in starts (32), innings pitched (178 2/3) and strikeouts (208) while pitching to a 3.58 ERA. With Sandy Alcantara out in 2024 after undergoing Tommy John surgery, Luzardo is poised to be the ace of Miami’s staff.

▪ Left-handed pitcher Tanner Scott ($5.8 million): Scott was one of MLB’s top relievers in 2023, striking out 104 over 78 innings while holding opponents to a .191 batting average against and converting 12 of 16 save opportunities.

▪ Center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. ($2.8 million): One of Miami’s most dynamic players when healthy, Chisholm hit .250 with a .761 OPS, 19 home runs, 22 stolen bases, 51 RBI and 50 runs scored in 97 games while getting better defensively as the season went on in his first year playing center field.

▪ Outfielder Jesus Sanchez ($2 million): Sanchez was an everyday player for the first time in his career last season, hitting .253 with 14 home runs, 52 RBI 43 runs scored in 125 games.

▪ Left-handed pitcher A.J. Puk ($1.8 million): Acquired last offseason from the Oakland Athletics in a trade that sent away outfielder JJ Bleday, Puk began the 2023 season as Miami’s closer but was moved to mid-inning relief roles later in the season. Puk struck out 78 over 56 2/3 innings, posted a 1.18 WHIP and logged 15 saves in 24 chances.

▪ Left-handed pitcher Trevor Rogers ($1.5 million): Rogers began the season in Miami’s rotation but lasted just four games before going on the injured list with a left biceps injury. Rogers then sustained a partial tear in his right lat during his rehab assignment that sidelined him the rest of the season.

▪ Right-handed pitcher JT Chargois ($1.2 million): Acquired last offseason along with Xavier Edwards from the Tampa Bay Rays, Chargois was Miami’s primary high-leverage right-handed reliever. He pitched 42 1/3 innings over 46 appearances, logging a 3.61 ERA, 35 strikeouts and a .232 batting average against.

▪ Left-handed pitcher Steven Okert ($1.2 million): Okert in 2023 set career highs in appearances (64), innings pitched (58 2/3), and strikeouts (73) while holding opponents to a .229 batting average against.

▪ Right-handed pitcher Anthony Bender ($900,000): Bender missed the 2023 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery but has been a high-leverage reliever for the Marlins.

Trade with Rays

The Marlins on Friday also acquired utility player Vidal Brujan and right-handed pitcher Calvin Faucher from the Tampa Bay Rays for a pair of prospects (infielder Erick Lara and right-handed pitcher Andrew Lindsey) and either a player to be named later or cash considerations.