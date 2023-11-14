Miami Marlins’ Skip Schumaker wins NL Manager of the Year in first season on the job

The Miami Marlins’ Skip Schumaker on Tuesday was named the 2023 National League Manager of the Year, as voted on by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

He finished ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers’ Craig Counsell and Atlanta Braves’ Brian Snitker, the other finalists for the award.

Schumaker was on 24 of the 30 ballots, which were submitted before the start of the playoffs. He received eight first-place votes, eight second-place votes and eight third-place votes for 72 total points. Counsell was second with 51 points while Snitker was third with 48 points.

Schumaker’s win marks the ninth time in MLB history a manager of the year award was given to someone in his first season as a major-league manager. It’s the first time since the Minnesota Twins’ Rocco Baldelli in 2019 and the first in the National League to do so since the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Torey Lovullo in 2017.

The other seven: the Houston Astros’ Hal Lanier (1986), the San Francisco Giants’ Dusty Baker (1993), the Marlins’ Joe Girardi (2006), the Washington Nationals’ Matt Williams (2014), the Texas Rangers’ Jeff Banister (2015), and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Dave Roberts (2016).

He is also the fourth Marlins manager in franchise history to take home the award, joining Don Mattingly (2020), Girardi (2006) and Jack McKeon (2003).

In his first season as an MLB manager, Schumaker guided a Marlins team projected by most to finish fourth in the National League East to an 84-78 record — a 15-win improvement over the 2022 season — and the team’s first playoff berth in a full season since winning the World Series in 2003.

Miami’s playoff run was brief, getting swept in the best-of-three wild card series by a Philadelphia Phillies team that went to the National League Championship Series.

Miami went 33-14 in one-run games and had 41 comeback wins.

“He’s amazing. Skip’s the best,” Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez said. “He gave me the opportunity to talk with him every day and to my teammates. He deserves it. We went to the playoffs because of him. He’s the man.”

