Miami mayor criticizes cash bail reform at White House event

While the sell-off was wide-ranging, many Dividend Kings actually did quite well in 2022. Dividend Kings, which are S&P 500 components that have paid and raised their dividends annually for at least 50 consecutive years, have a reputation for consistency in the form of a stable and growing dividend and a business you can count on no matter the market cycle. It would be far easier to make the buy case for a Dividend King at the top of its game that beat the market in 2022 -- like Procter & Gamble, Illinois Tool Works, Coca-Cola, or Johnson & Johnson -- than to step in and buy Stanley Black & Decker with the stock near an eight-year low.