Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Continues Pitching Miners on South Florida

BeInCrypto –

In a continued effort to draw cryptocurrency miners to South Florida, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is in talks with local energy officials.

Suarez highlighted that Miami provides many clean energy options amenable to investors with a heightened concern environmental, social and governance, or ESG. These options include solar power, hydroelectric power, and especially nuclear power. Suarez noted that environmental concerns about Bitcoin mining “come from the fact that a lot of the mining was being done in coal-producing countries.”

Suarez also emphasized that he is trying to capitalize on a major shift toward mining cryptocurrencies in the US. This is particularly true of wooing miners currently fleeing a widespread crackdown on such activities in China. “The turning point is now,” Suarez said. “It creates an incredible opportunity for America.”

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto