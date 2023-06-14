Miami Mayor Francis Suarez files to run for president in 2024

Republican Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is officially running for president in the 2024 race for the White House, after filing paperwork with the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday.

Suarez, 45, is the only Hispanic candidate in the 2024 race so far. Son of Miami’s first Cuban-born mayor, he has gained national attention in recent years for his efforts to lure tech companies to Miami. He also previously served as president of the United States Conference of Mayors.

Suarez hinted at a possible presidential campaign announcement Sunday, telling Americans to "stay tuned" for a speech on Thursday.

“I’m going to be making a big speech in the Reagan Library, and I think it’s one that Americans should tune into,” he said on “Fox News Sunday." “It’s one where we talk about what the future of our country should be.”

The announcement of Suarez' candidacy comes just days after the GOP frontrunner in the 2024 race − former President Donald Trump − was arraigned in federal court in the Miami mayor's city. Trump is under investigation over his allegedly improper retention of classified documents.

Suarez has said he didn’t support Trump in either the 2016 or 2020 presidential elections, instead writing in the names of U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and then-Vice President Mike Pence.

“If I do decide to run," he previously told CNN, “it’s starting a new chapter, a new conversation of a new kind of leader who maybe looks a little different, speaks a little different, had a little bit of a different experience, but can inspire people.”

Though Trump is leading the pack of presidential hopefuls, Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and others have also thrown their hat in the ring. Suarez has echoed Trump’s attacks on DeSantis’ demeanor, saying the governor doesn’t make eye contact and struggles with personal relationships with other politicians.

Suarez first floated the possibility of a presidential bid to Politico in May.

Contributing: Associated Press

