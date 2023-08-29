Miami Mayor Francis Suarez suspends presidential campaign after failing to make debate

After laying low for a week, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said on Tuesday that he has suspended his presidential campaign.

Suarez, an attorney and private equity executive, announced his decision on social media.

“While I have decided to suspend my campaign for President, my commitment to making this a better nation for every American remains,” he posted on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.

Suarez, who was the only Hispanic candidate seeking the GOP nomination, launched his campaign on June 14 after teasing a run for months. He raised millions of dollars and hoped to connect with conservative voters by branding himself as a tech-savvy big-city mayor who is pro-police and business-friendly.

But the mayor’s campaign never caught fire with Republicans. And last week, Suarez missed the cut for the first Republican presidential — a gut punch for a candidate who days earlier had prematurely claimed he would be onstage.

This is a breaking news article and will be updated.