Miami money manager gets 4 years in Venezuela bribery case

JOSHUA GOODMAN
·4 min read

MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a Miami money manager to nearly four years in prison for his role in a $1.2 billion conspiracy to embezzle funds from Venezuela’s state-owned oil company.

Prosecutors had been seeking a much stiffer sentence against Gustavo Hernandez Frieri, arguing that he had misled them about his assets and business dealings after pleading guilty in 2019 to a single count of conspiring to launder money.

But Judge Kathleen Williams late Friday found that Hernandez’s role in the conspiracy didn’t justify the nearly 10-year sentence prosecutors were seeking since he had no involvement in the original bribery scheme.

She did, however, scold Hernandez for undermining the pledge he made as part of his plea deal to assist prosecutors in locating and forfeiting $12 million in assets — the equivalent of the amount that he managed on behalf of a corrupt executive at oil giant PDVSA.

Hernandez is only the second individual sentenced as part of Operation Money Flight, a major investigation into how businessmen bribed officials in President Nicolas Maduro's government to siphon billions from PDVSA through bogus currency deals.

Proceeds from the overall scheme were funneled through shell companies and bank accounts in Switzerland, Malta and Hong Kong before being hidden in luxury real estate in Miami, Spain and elsewhere.

Hernandez’s lawyers argued that he had lived a meaningful life dedicated in part to philanthropy until he was approached by an informant working under the direction of federal investigators to move money on behalf of Abraham Ortega, the bribe-taking PDVSA official, who has also pleaded guilty.

Less than 1% of the $1.2 billion identified as part of Money Flight ever touched Hernandez’s hands. Some of the funds deposited with his firm, Global Security Advisors, came from an undercover, U.S. government-controlled account. Defense attorneys also pointed to 10 meetings he had with investigators as a sign of his cooperation.

“This is not heartland money laundering,” said defense attorney Michael Pasano. “From a money perspective, he’s a blip on the screen.”

Judge Williams acknowledged the large number of letters she had received highlighting Hernandez’s work on behalf of Techo, a nonprofit youth-led organization that builds low-income homes in Latin America. As vice chairman of a U.S. affiliate of the group, Hernandez dramatically expanded its fundraising capacity.

But she said she felt “whipsawed” by Hernandez’s acceptance of responsibility for his crime while diminishing his responsibility in the overall scheme.

“Mr Hernandez has done more since his plea to obscure who he is than to reveal who he is,” Williams said.

Prosecutors complained Hernandez's monthly probation reports of his post-arrest activity failed to mention dealings with Raj Bhakta, a former contestant on “The Apprentice” — the reality TV show once starring Donald Trump.

Bhakta himself has not been implicated in wrongdoing, but prosecutors say the investments should have been reported.

The two last year joined efforts with Hernandez’s ex-wife to launch a company selling meat from a Florida farm owned by Bhakta. Hernandez’s friends have described the venture as an attempt to provide for his family while he is locked away.

Prosecutors also say Hernandez moved to give his ex-wife control of a trust that owns a $2.7 million home in the leafy Miami suburb of Coral Gables. The two divorced shortly after Hernandez’s arrest, but are living together in that home, control of which — along with a Brooklyn town home — is disputed in a related forfeiture case. Hernandez maintains he resigned as trustee of the trust, which was created in 2013, on the advice of his lawyer and it is now fully controlled by his ex-wife for the benefit of their children.

Ortega, the former executive director of financial planning at PDVSA, allowed the ring’s members to turn windfall profits overnight through fake loans taking advantage of the vast gap between Venezuela’s official currency exchange rate and the black market rate. He is scheduled to be sentenced next week.

Some of the bribe proceeds were transferred to accounts in Hernandez’s native Colombia by Global Security Advisors, which Hernandez ran with his brother and former brother-in-law. The company entered liquidation following Hernandez’s arrest.

Around $2 million of the bribes paid to Ortega was invested in a Manhattan-based importer of Italian wine where Hernandez was also an investor called Domaine Select Wines & Spirits. Domaine was sold following Hernandez's arrest and changed its name. No shareholders other than Hernandez have been accused of wrongdoing.

___

Follow Goodman on Twitter: @APJoshGoodman

Recommended Stories

  • 'Amtrak Joe' Biden pushes infrastructure in Philly

    “And like the rest of our infrastructure, we’re way behind the rest of the world right now.…”U.S. President Joe Biden – aka “Amtrak Joe” – was in his element Friday, visiting an Amtrak train station in Philadelphia to promote his $1.9 trillion infrastructure proposal.The president argued the country must upgrade its transportation grid, especially if it wants to keep up with China.“We need to remember we’re in competition with the rest of the world. People come here and set up businesses, people stay here, people grow, because of the ability to access transportation, access all the infrastructure.” His speech took place on Amtrak’s 50th anniversary, and provided a moment of nostalgia for Biden, who as a U.S. senator commuted by train for years between his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, and Washington, D.C. “Amtrak became my family. I literally, literally, every single day that I was in the United States Senate, got the either the 7:28, it became the 7:32, and got home on, if I got lucky I got the Metro, the last one left at 6....” The visit was part of his "Getting America Back on Track Tour" that began in Georgia on Thursday, with more travel expected next week. The stops are intended to build momentum for his infrastructure proposal and a separate $1.8 trillion "American Families Plan." Republicans and even some Democratic lawmakers have balked at the price tag.One of them is Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia – a key vote in an evenly split Senate - who told reporters he was "uncomfortable" with the amount of money Biden was proposing to spend.But back in his home state, several elected officials, including Republicans, feel differently, saying the more money the better to draw new workers to the state. The American Society of Civil Engineers rates West Virginia a "D" for infrastructure, and nearly one in five residents live in an area without fixed broadband, according to the Federal Communications Commission. The dire situation led the state's Republican governor, Jim Justice, last week to say he'd welcome the funds Biden is proposing.

  • Venezuela's 'doctor of the poor' beatified in small ceremony

    A man revered by millions of Venezuelans as the “doctor of the poor” is one step away from sainthood after being beatified Friday in the South American country’s capital. Dr. Jose Gregorio Hernández, who died in 1919, was beatified in a simple and emotional ceremony, culminating decades of efforts by Venezuela’s Catholics. Apostolic Nuncio Aldo Giordano, representing the Vatican, said during the ceremony that Hernández “will be called blessed and celebrated every year.”

  • Pandemic and economic crisis dampen May Day in Cuba

    For a second consecutive year Communist-run Cuba canceled its emblematic May Day march though Havana's Plaza de la Revolution Square on Saturday as it battles a surge in COVID-19 cases and a scarcity of basic goods. Across the island, small groups of dignitaries gathered at abandoned squares that would usually be filled by crowds of banner-waving citizens marking International Workers Day, the country's most important holiday after Jan. 1, victory day of former leader Fidel Castro's 1959 revolution. Cuba's economy shrunk 11% last year under the weight of the coronavirus pandemic, harsh U.S. sanctions and its Soviet-style system.

  • Boeing Stumbles Again With Weak Q1 Earnings

    Despite the resumption of 737 MAX deliveries, the struggling aerospace company burned billions of dollars of cash once again.

  • Venezuela triples wages but still not enough to buy food

    Venezuela nearly tripled its minimum wage Saturday but inflation is so outrageous that that amount of money will not even buy a kilo of meat.

  • Caitlyn Jenner says transgender girls shouldn't get to participate on girls' sports teams because it 'just isn't fair'

    "This is a question of fairness," said Caitlyn Jenner, who in 1976 won gold at the Olympics. Trans advocates say these bills are harmful and useless.

  • Pitts and other players who got away could haunt Dolphins

    The Miami Dolphins’ draft may be remembered for the players who went elsewhere. The Dolphins initially held the No. 3 overall pick, meaning they could have selected Florida tight end Kyle Pitts or LSU receiver Ja'Marr Chase as a tantalizing target for Tua Tagovailoa. “We’d love to draft every position, every player, every year if we could,” general manager Chris Grier said.

  • Should the COVID-19 vaccine be mandated? Debate takes center stage, as hospitals, colleges and businesses start requiring the shot.

    Experts are split on whether or not a vaccine mandate will be helpful or harmful to the US vaccination campaign.

  • Olympia Dukakis: Moonstruck and Steel Magnolias star dies aged 89

    Dukakis was a celebrated stage actress before winning fame on screen in 80s hits like Moonstruck.

  • Zac Efron's friend denies rumors that the actor has had plastic surgery

    Zac Efron's friend, Australian radio host Kyle Sandilands, said he "would know" if the actor had gone under the knife.

  • George W. Bush says the Republican Party has a shot at future elections if it curbs its 'white Anglo-Saxon Protestantism'

    Former President George W. Bush said Republicans are "not going to win anything" if they only stand for exclusivity.

  • Myanmar protesters raise voices to 'shake the world'; four killed - reports

    The bloodiest protests for some days were coordinated with demonstrations among Myanmar communities around the world to mark what organisers called "the global Myanmar spring revolution". "Shake the world with the voice of Myanmar people's unity," the organisers said in a statement. Streams of demonstrators, some led by Buddhist monks, made their way through cities and towns including the commercial hub of Yangon, the second city of Mandalay, and the central town of Meiktila and Dawei in the south, media reported.

  • Police officers seen laughing at brutal arrest of woman with dementia no longer on force, chief says

    Chief of Loveland Police Department issues apology after release of footage

  • Hotel accommodations for Secret Service assigned to former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have cost taxpayers over $30k: The Daily Beast

    Former President Donald Trump extended for six months full-time security detail to his adult children and three top officials, including Mnuchin.

  • 15 iconic moments from Marvel movies that weren't in the script

    From devastating death scenes to hilarious one-liners, some of the film's most iconic moments were unplanned and ended up making the cut.

  • Rudy Giuliani raid has left Trump allies worried about what may come next, report says

    Prosecutors said to be investigating whether former New York mayor was responsible for firing of US ambassador to Ukraine

  • Taliban says US fought ‘a meaningless war’ as American troops begin withdrawal

    Joe Biden has said he wants all military personnel out of country by 11 September

  • An elderly couple, both with dementia, used Morse code to break out of a Tennessee assisted living facility

    The couple learned the code for the door by listening as staff members punched numbers into an electronic keypad.

  • Canadian Pacific files objection with U.S. regulator over Canadian National's bid for Kansas City rail

    Last week, the U.S. Surface Transportation Board (STB) granted a waiver to CP's $25 billion agreed bid for Kansas City Southern, which means the deal would not be subjected to the tougher railroad merger rules the regulator put in place in 2001. CP won the exemption based on its smaller size, and analysts and shareholders have said that STB's ruling reduces the regulatory risk to CP's deal. CP and larger rival Canadian National (CN) are in race to take over U.S. railroad Kansas City Southern (KCS), which would create the first direct railway linking Canada, U.S. and Mexico.

  • Eagles got a playmaker, extra first-round pick and depth

    The Philadelphia Eagles added an extra first-round pick next year before selecting the Heisman Trophy winner, and spent the rest of the draft focused mainly on defense. Trading up to take Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith at No. 10 overall after moving down from the sixth spot to the 12th easily was the highlight of Philadelphia’s draft. The Eagles got a high-ceiling offensive lineman with a long injury history when they took Crimson Tide center Landon Dickerson in the second round.