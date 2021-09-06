Miami mother who cops say drowned her baby and stabbed another child officially charged

The mother who cops say drowned her baby after declaring impending COVID-19 death meant everyone needed to be baptized — and stabbed her husband and a daughter as they failed to stop her — officially was charged Saturday in Miami-Dade court.

Precious Bland’s first encounter with the criminal justice system will involve one count of murder, two counts of attempted second degree murder and two counts of aggravated child abuse. Bland, 38, received no bond on the murder count, keeping her with Miami-Dade Corrections until her case reaches resolution.

Bland had been in Jackson Memorial Hospital until Thursday, recovering from wounds suffered Aug. 23.

‘Jesus is coming and COVID is going to kill us all’

Until that night, Bland lived with her husband Evan Bland and their six children in the home they own in the 3000 block of Northwest 99th Street. An arrest form says Miami-Dade police answered a call around 8:45 p.m. on Aug. 23 that multiple people had been stabbed.

When they got there, the arrest form says, Evan Bland had been stabbed in the head and neck, but was able to tell police his wife “was upset, stating that Jesus Christ is coming and COVID is going to kill us all. [Precious] insisted everyone needed to be baptized and that she was going to baptize everyone in the bathtub.”

The report said Precious Bland started with their 15-month-old daughter, Emii. Emii’s mother held her under the water until the child didn’t move.

Evan Bland said he and his wife began “struggling” and his wife asked their teenage daughter to get a knife. The daughter told police that she “didn’t know why (her mother) wanted a knife, but she complied.”

With that knife, the report said, Precious Bland stabbed her husband and got her teenage daughter in the forearm as the daughter tried to get Emii Bland from her. Evan Bland and the five kids got out of the house.

Miami-Dade police say they found Emii Bland, “face down, unresponsive, inside the bathtub filled with bloody water.”

