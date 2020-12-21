This Miami mother was facing eviction. Then a Heat star gave a Christmas miracle.

Last week, Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo did more than spread some holiday cheer to one Miami family.

Adebayo gave “Travillia Bogan, a single mother of two sets of twins on the verge of facing eviction, and presented her with a year’s worth of rent,” according to Complex.

“It started because I do my toy drive,” Adebayo said Sunday after practice. “Charlie Rocket got in touch with one of our people from my foundation and was like ‘look, i want to do something special. I’ve been seeing you do a lot of special things in Miami.’ We got together and we picked her. That was really Charlie’s decision. At the end of the day, I wanted to do something special for somebody. Whatever that was, I was willing to do that for her. Seeing her story and what she was going through, it was the perfect time to make her Christmas so beautiful and blessed.”

Adebayo, who the Heat drafted out of Kentucky in 2017, was motivated to pay it forward through his mother, Marilyn Blount, Complex reported.

The outlet reported “while she raised Adebayo in North Carolina in a single-wide trailer, Blount endured some of the same struggles as Bogan.”

Those struggles for Bogan were taken care of for a year following Adebayo’s gesture.

“It’s one of those things where I’m grateful to be able to do it,” Adebayo said. “I’m grateful to be in the position to where I can change somebody’s life. She’s not getting evicted for Christmas or a whole year. I’m happy for her [and] her family. They don’t have to worry about being evicted. And we’re doing upkeep on their house. It’s a very good Christmas gift for them.”

A Christmas that won’t be soon forgotten.