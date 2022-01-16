A Miami mother and her baby have been missing for days. Police want your help

An 18-year-old Miami woman and her 1-year-old child haven’t been seen since Friday and Miami police are worried foul play might be involved in their disappearance.

According to Miami police, Maryuri Varela and her baby son Maynor Varela were last seen getting into a Honda Pilot in the 4900 block of Northwest 15th Avenue, the Model City area west of Charles Hadley Park. Varela was wearing a black tank top and blue jeans.

Maryuri Varela, 18, with 1-year-old son Maynor Varela.

The SUV is described as being a black older model with chrome rims and wear-and-tear discoloration along the hood.

The SUV that Miami police say Maryuri Varela was last seen entering.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call Miami police at 305-603-6000 or 305-579-6111.