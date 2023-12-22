Miami nurse gets 20 years in $192M Medicare fraud case involving genetic tests for cancer

Jay Weaver
·3 min read

A Miami-area nurse practitioner on Thursday was sentenced to 20 years in prison for illegally signing thousands of orders for medical equipment and genetic tests while submitting $192 million in false claims to the taxpayer-funded Medicare program.

Elizabeth Hernandez, 45, of Homestead was found guilty of playing a central role in a scheme involving telemarketing companies that contacted and convinced Medicare patients to request unnecessary medical products and services, including orthotic braces and genetic tests for cancer.

The companies then sent pre-filled orders for the products to Hernandez, who signed them while falsely stating she had examined or treated the patients, federal prosecutors said. Hernandez billed Medicare as though she were conducting complex office visits with the patients, most of whom she never spoke to or saw. Prosecutors said she routinely submitted claims to the federal insurance program for more than 24 hours of “office visits” in a single day.

“In 2020, Hernandez ordered more cancer genetic tests for Medicare beneficiaries than any other provider in the nation, including oncologists and geneticists,” the Justice Department said in a news release following the jury’s verdict in September. A Miami federal jury convicted Hernandez of one count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and wire fraud, along with four counts of healthcare fraud and three counts of making false statements.

At Thursday’s sentencing, U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore ordered the nurse practitioner to repay the government about $1.6 million that she had pocketed and spent it on expensive cars, jewelry, home renovations and travel.

Although Hernandez went to trial alone, she collaborated with other South Florida telemedicine operators who already pleaded guilty and were sentenced to prison.

Michael Stein, 36, of Lake Worth, pleaded guilty in April to conspiring to defraud the U.S. government by soliciting and receiving kickbacks from another South Florida man who co-owned Panda Conservation Group. The Texas-based company operated two genetic testing labs that billed $90 million to the Medicare program and received $60 million in payments between April and November 2020.

In June, Stein was sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to pay $63.3 million in restitution to Medicare by U.S. District Judge Cecilia Altonaga.

Stein and Panda’s co-owner, Leonel Palatnik, were accused of conspiring to fleece the U.S. government’s insurance program for senior citizens and indigent by exploiting waivers granted to telemedicine providers during the COVID-19 pandemic, prosecutors said.

In 2021, Palatnik, 44, of Aventura, pleaded guilty to defrauding Medicare and paying kickbacks to Stein as part of their scheme to bill the federal insurance program for thousands of unnecessary lab tests at Panda. Palatnik was sentenced to nearly seven years.

As part of his plea deal, Palatnik admitted that he paid $50,000 a month in kickbacks to Stein, owner of 1523 Holdings LLC in Hollywood, in exchange for his arranging for telemedicine providers to approve genetic testing orders for patients at Panda’s labs — orders signed by Hernandez, the nurse practitioner.

Recommended Stories

  • Stock market news today: US futures dip with inflation data in focus

    A fresh read on the Fed's preferred inflation measure could prompt a rethink of the rate-cut bets driving stocks' rally.

  • Google makes bid to resolve competition concerns in Germany over its automotive services bundling

    Following competition objections raised on Google in Germany this summer over bundling of services including Google Maps via its Android-based in-car infotainment system software, known as Google Automotive Services (GAS), the tech giant has made an offer of some service unbundling and the removal of contractual restrictions it applies to vehicle makers in a bid to settle the regulatory intervention. Google's proposed remedies will be put to car makers in a market test by the German competition regulator before it decides whether or not they resolve issues it's identified. Back in June, the country's Federal Cartel Office (FCO) sent a statement of objections to the tech giant over how it operates GAS -- specifically calling out Google's bundling of Google Maps, Google Play and Google Assistant in the offer to vehicle manufacturers.

  • Two of Africa's largest B2B e-commerce platforms MaxAB and Wasoko in merger talks

    Egyptian B2B e-commerce startup MaxAB and Wasoko, a Kenya-based e-commerce player with operations in Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda and Zambia, are in talks to merge operations, TechCrunch has exclusively learned from multiple sources. TechCrunch could not establish the terms of the deal. The merger talks come as B2B e-commerce companies in Africa continue to scale back operations due to funding scarcity.

  • Sony won't take away your PlayStation-bought Discovery shows after all

    Sony has announced that it's no longer removing shows from Discovery by December 31 like it had previously planned, thanks to updated licensing agreements.

  • Week 16 fantasy playoffs viewer guide: Games to binge, stream, skip

    Let the in-laws know now: football is a part of the Christmas festivities this weekend. We got fantastic games on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Ravens-49ers is all you really want for Christmas lets be honest. Joining Matt Harmon for this week's fantasy playoff viewer guide is FTN Fantasy's Lauren Carpenter as the two identify which games you need to binge, stream and skip in Week 16.

  • Ex-Bucs wide receiver Mike Williams died from rare bacterial sepsis after construction site accident

    Mike Williams died in September after he sustained a head injury during an incident at a construction site.

  • Emergency podcast: Florida State is attempting to leave the ACC

    Dan Wetzel & Ross Dellenger huddle together after news broke Thursday that Florida State is trying to get out of their grant of rights deal with the ACC in order to move to a new conference.

  • 9 players not named Caleb Williams or Drake Maye to know before the NFL Draft | Zero Blitz

    Jason Fitz is joined by NFL Draft expert Connor Rogers as the duo do an early deep dive into the 2024 NFL Draft. Fitz and Connor spend some time discussing Connor's New York Jets and who's to blame for their utter failure of a season (Joe Douglas?) before diving into this year's loaded draft class. Fitz and Connor discuss the two uber-talent wide receivers, Caleb Williams vs. Drake Maye (and how the top three picks will shake out) and more before finishing off with a few of their favorite prospects to watch for in the first round. Later, Fitz is joined as always by the great Michael Lombardi to get a former GM's perspective on the latest stories around the NFL. Fitz and Michael go back and forth on the Buffalo Bills and whether they could still win the AFC East, the Dallas Cowboys and the Miami Dolphins facing off this weekend in a battle of good-not-great and why Brock Purdy deserves the MVP award.

  • Police charge 2 men with assault, disorderly conduct after Patriots fan’s death at Gillette Stadium

    John Vieira and Justin Mitchell were each charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct after the incident at the game.

  • Women are taking to TikTok to remind others that ‘life does not end at 17’

    Gen Z women are celebrating how far they've come since being 17 years old with help from this viral TikTok trend.

  • The FTC wants to strengthen COPPA to make it harder for companies to monetize kids’ data

    The FTC is proposing changes to the COPPA to make it harder for tech companies to track and monetize children’s data.

  • The Apple Watch ban is here: Why Apple is no longer selling the Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra

    The International Trade Commission has sided with the company that accused Apple of infringing on its patents related to blood oxygen monitoring.

  • 'My skin is tighter and softer': Grab this popular anti-aging retinol cream for $10 — it's 60% off

    Raved a 65-year-old fan: 'I tried this lotion on one arm and did a comparison. OMG! The difference was astounding and immediate.'

  • Stock market news today: S&P 500, Nasdaq lead stock market rebound after worst day since September

    Calm has returned to the market after stocks snapped a record-setting run of wins on Wednesday.

  • What we’re looking forward to seeing from the space industry in 2024

    It was a jaw-dropping year for the space industry, and while we all know by now that progress isn’t linear, we feel pretty confident that 2024 will be even more astonishing. This year was tough for many space companies, and we aren’t trying to paper that over with our optimism. SpaceX had a landmark year this year, and not only because it executed nearly 100 launches of the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets.

  • Lawrence Livermore National Lab simulates 'Armageddon'-style nuclear asteroid deflection

    As if last year's fabulous Dual Asteroid Redirection Test firing a satellite bullet into an asteroid wasn't enough, now researchers are doing detailed simulation of the nuclear deflection scenario envisioned in 1998 space disaster film "Armageddon." At Lawrence Livermore National Lab, a team led by Mary Burkey (above) presented a paper that moves the ball forward on what is in reality a fairly active area of research. As they point out, using a satellite as a missile isn't always practical, and in fact detonating a nuclear explosive device as close as possible to the incoming object is potentially our best move.

  • 2024 Buick Envision reportedly delayed, stripped of Super Cruise

    A report claims the 2024 Buick Envista, originally meant to hit dealers this year has been delayed until the end of 2024 and will not offer Super Cruise.

  • Dog-themed memecoins are pawing their way back into investors' hearts

    It seems every time a dog-themed memecoin like Dogecoin (DOGE) or Shiba Inu (SHIB) goes mainstream, another one lurks in the shadows, waiting to pounce on its very own hype train. The value of the newest such memecoin Bonk (BONK), a Shiba Inu-themed Solana token, has increased by over 400% on the month, according to CoinMarketCap data. The hype for the token and Solana Saga phone skyrocketed last week, after owners of that phone found out they could claim 30 million BONK tokens, worth roughly $560 at the time of publication.

  • Steam’s winter sale is live, offering major discounts on thousands of games

    Steam’s annual winter sale is upon us, offering discounts on everything from AAA titles to overlooked indie gems. It lasts from today until January 4.

  • A provocative role for technologists in product innovation

    Product design is in a moment of profound change and redefinition as technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and spatial computing dramatically affect computing experiences. In this innovation cycle, product design requires a wider perspective of platforms and interconnections between technologies, creating a strong need for technologists and designers to be in the process together. Product design makes innovation less daunting and increases chances for success because it is a multidisciplinary process with structures and frameworks to catalyze innovation.