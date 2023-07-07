Miami officer fired at a ‘vicious’ dog following attack, police say. There’s now a search

Miami police said they responded to a chaotic scene Friday morning in which a woman was being attacked by “a vicious dog” When officers arrived, one of them fired her weapon at another dog that charged into the scene.

The two officers responded to the woman’s 911 call around 6:40 a.m. in the area of Northwest Third Court and 64th Street near Little Haiti. They restrained the dog who attacked the woman, said Officer Kiara Delva, a Miami police spokesperson.

But then another dog ran at one of the officers, who shot at the animal but didn’t hit it, Delva said.

Miami fire-rescue crews took the woman, who police have not named, to Jackson Memorial Hospital. The extent of her injuries was not immediately available.

Shortly before noon, police and Miami-Dade County Animal Services officers were still searching for the dog that lunged at the officer, Delva said. Animal Services has the dog involved in the initial attack, police said.

The breed of the dogs, which belong to the woman’s neighbor, was not immediately available, Delva said. It was also not immediately clear if the woman was attacked in her yard or on the street, Officer Michael Vega, another police spokesman, said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.