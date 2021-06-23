A Miami officer tried to stop a forklift driver. It then got physical, police say

A forklift driver got physical with a Miami police officer during a confrontation early Wednesday, police said.

Helicopter video taken by local TV news stations showed a large police presence in the area of Northwest 14th Avenue and 23rd Street.

The officer was trying to stop the forklift from driving onto the road when the driver became agitated, said Officer Kenia Fallat, a Miami police spokeswoman. She said the driver then confronted the officer, and at some point, hit him — but not with the forklift.

The officer was not injured. Fallat did not say if the forklift driver was taken into custody.

No other information was immediately available.

This article will be updated.