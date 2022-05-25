Miami officers shoot man after he runs over woman — and sets house on fire, police say

A scene of chaos unfolded in a Miami neighborhood Tuesday afternoon when officers responding to a domestic violence call arrived and found a house on fire. The fracas didn’t end there, as authorities then watched a woman get hit by a black van.

Around 4:50 p.m., Miami police officers received the call from a woman about domestic violence in the 100 block of Northwest 64th Street. Once officers got there, they saw flames coming out of the front of the home.

Not a big fire, but a fire all the same, police said.

Just after seeing that, they watched as a woman on the road was hit by a man driving a van. He also hit another pedestrian, but that person left the scene.

This set off a chain of events that led to two officers firing at the man. He was hit and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. One of the woman’s legs was injured. They were both taken to a nearby hospital and are expected to be “OK,” police said.

Police said there have been several calls to the home in the last year, but none were domestic.

Neither the man or woman were identified. The man is likely to be released following his release from the hospital, police said, adding that charges have not yet been filed.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will lead the investigation, as they do in all police shootings. Internal Affairs will also assist.

The officers were not injured in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Police Department at 305-579-6111 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.