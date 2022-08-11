Miami OnlyFans model charged with boyfriend's murder after bloody fight ruled self-defense

A Florida OnlyFans model accused of stabbing her boyfriend months ago has been criminally charged, according to Miami-Dade State’s Attorney Kathy Rundle.

Courtney Clenney, a 25-year-old known online as Courtney Tailor, was spotted covered in blood on the balcony of her luxury Miami high rise on Sunday, April 3, after police said she stabbed her 27-year-old boyfriend, Christian "Toby" Obumseli, once in the chest.

No charges were filed at the time after police characterized the slaying as self-defense.

But Rundle’s office opened a review of the case that lasted nearly fourth months.

The sealed arrest warrant on a second-degree murder charge is expected to be made public Thursday, according to Rundle’s office.

Police arrested Clenney in Hawaii Wednesday, according to her attorney, Frank Prieto.

"We are completely shocked at Courtney’s arrest based upon the clear evidence of self-defense in this matter. Obumseli attacked her and choked her that evening; Courtney had no choice but to meet force with force," Prieto told Fox News Digital Wednesday. "Further, we are disappointed that the State Attorney sought an arrest warrant in this matter; we have cooperated with the investigation from the beginning with both the State and the City of Miami Police Department."

He said his client had "always offered to self-surrender" if charges were to be filed and that she maintains the stabbing came in self-defense in response to domestic abuse.

A heavily redacted police report states officers arrived at the couple’s home around 5 p.m. in response to an aggravated battery call. They met a front desk supervisor who brought them up to the apartment, where police found Obumseli with a single stab wound to the torso.

The initial decision not to charge Clenney outraged Obsumseli’s family.

"Although the family is still mourning the untimely death of Mr. Obumseli, we believe that once a full investigation is done Ms. Clenney will be held to account for taking the life of Mr. Obumseli," their attorney, Larry Handfield, predicted at the time.

Obumseli’s brother, Jeffrey Obumseli, also argued that Clenney had not suffered any injuries in the altercation that would have justified her claim of self-defense.

"The bottom line is inextricably clear: Courtney is being treated differently because of her privilege as a wealthy White woman," Jeffrey Obumseli wrote on Instagram. "Within 24 hours following Toby’s death, the detective on the case prematurely concluded this was not a crime of violence."

Prieto, Clenney’s defense attorney, has said his client killed Obumseli in self-defense and that he was "mentally, emotionally and physically abusive with Courtney."

"That tragic night, there was a physical altercation, and Courtney had no choice but to defend herself," he told Fox News Digital days after the slaying.

A law enforcement source told Fox News Digital that Clenney was taken to a hospital under the Baker Act for a mental health evaluation after the incident. Under the law, details about such hospitalizations are confidential.

She was staying at a facility in Hawaii that treats PTSD related to the April incident when police arrested her on the Miami murder warrant, Prieto said Wednesday.

"It is an absolute injustice to charge a victim of domestic violence and human trafficking with a crime," he added. "Courtney was clearly defending herself. We will vigorously defend Courtney and clear her of this unfounded and baseless charge. "