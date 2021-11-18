Miami to pay $100K to employee who accused administrator of sexual harassment

Miami’s city government will pay $100,000 to an employee who accused a former high-level administrator of sexual misconduct.

Commissioners on Thursday approved the six-figure settlement of a sexual harassment lawsuit that employee Michelle Glenn filed against the city and former solid waste director Mario Núñez. The commission unanimously approved the settlement without discussion.

Glenn had sued the city and Núñez, who resigned May 27. Glenn accused Núñez of verbally abusing and sexually assaulting her. The lawsuit described Núñez as a high-level city official abusing his position to pressure his employee to perform sexual acts in and out of the office.

Federal court records show the case went to mediation in recent months, resulting in the settlement. Glenn’s attorney declined to comment on the settlement this week.

The payout mirrors the figure paid earlier this year to the family of a teen who accused one of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez’s top advisers of sexual misconduct. The teenage boy alleged that Rene Pedrosa, a former local television journalist who served as Suarez’s director of communications for about 12 months, groped him in a City Hall conference room. Pedrosa, who resigned early last year, faces criminal charges. His trial in federal court is scheduled for January 2022.