Miami place claiming to be ‘Florida’s Premier Kosher Food Wholesaler’ had a rodent issue

A Miami food seller that brags on its website that it’s “Florida’s Premier Kosher Food Wholesaler” won’t want to brag about the “too numerous to count” rodent dung and other problems a state inspector found Wednesday.

While Florida Department of Agriculture inspector Araceli Harvie found only five violations at Best Value Foods, that quintet was serious enough for the worst inspection result, “Re-Inspection Required.” Also, Harvie had to drop a Stop Sale Order and a Stop-Use Order on part of the facility at 6851 NW 32nd Ave.

Harvie saw:

▪ “There are some holes on the wall and ceiling in Room 7, where chocolate and pasta are stored.” Holes in the wall are problems at any place in the food supply chain because that can lead to...

▪ “Observed in Room 7, rodent droppings too numerous to count on top of a pallet of plastic bags of 10 kg of toasted pasta pearls. Additionally, three bags of the same product were broken and unwholesome.”

The inspection says the pest control company that serviced Best Value on Tuesday didn’t deal with Room 7.

The three bags of Nature’s Snacks Toasted Pasta Pearls were hit with a Stop Sale and throw into the trash. Stop-Use Orders hit Room 7’s floor and pallets, but that was lifted after the floor and pallets were “cleaned, sanitized, checked” and Best Value scheduled the return of the pest control company Wednesday.

▪ “There is not enough space between the wall and the pallets of food to allow for proper cleaning.”

▪ Best Value “has not registered as a food facility with the FDA” before “packing or holding food for consumption in the United States.”

Best Value Foods, according to state records, is owned by Best Value Food Products, LLC, is managed by Gutol Leiter and has been at that location since 2009.