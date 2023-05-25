Miami police arrest man suspected of sexually assaulting woman who just got off bus

Miami police arrested a man late Wednesday night who was wanted in a sexual assault case that happened earlier this month.

Police said they arrested 20-year-old Clarens Braynen around 10 p.m. after getting several leads submitted to the Crime Stoppers tip line.

“This is what made the difference,” Miami police spokesman Officer Mike Vega said in a video posted Thursday to Twitter.

On Wednesday, police issued a media release describing a May 7 attack on a woman who was walking along Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 32nd Street around 5 a.m. after she just exited a Miami-Dade County Transit bus.

Miami police arrested a man Wednesday, May 24, 2023, they say sexually assaulted a woman who just exited a bus along Biscayne Boulevard earlier in the month.

A man, who police now say was Braynen, came up behind her, covered her mouth with a cloth and dragged her to an empty lot where he sexually assaulted her.

Police say the woman fought her attacker the entire time, including biting his hand. She finally got away and summoned police, according to police.

In the struggle, she suffered injuries to the left side of her jaw and cuts to her lips, police said.

As of Thursday, Braynen was in county jail with no bond information immediately available on charges of sexual battery, battery and kidnapping.