Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo calls out the court system after latest fatal shooting

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David J. Neal
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A Thursday afternoon shooting killed a man in Miami’s Allapattah area, Miami Chief of Police Art Acevedo said.

A report of shots fired brought officers to 2028 NW 24th St. around 1:05 p.m., Acevedo said. A man shot several times was taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, but died about an hour later.

Police are looking for a gunman in his early teens to early 20s. He stands between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8, weighing around 160 pounds.

The identity of the deceased wasn’t released, pending notification of family members.

Acevedo handled the on-the-scene dissemination of information to the media pack — a job usually left to a public information officer unless it’s a mass shooting or involving a police officer.

Acevedo had a few things to say after what he noted was the second consecutive day with a homicide in Miami and the city’s 20th homicide of the year.

“Judges need to get back to work, prosecutors need to get back to work, defense attorneys need to get back to work,” Acevedo said. “We’re all working. You’re all working. Restaurants are working. Airports are working. Schools are working. Parks are working. Disney World is open.

“If all those places can be open, it’s time for the criminal justice system to be open and operate at full capacity.”

He also wanted to share thoughts on what he called “the coddling of violent criminals” and expressed skepticism about any reputation Florida has for being tough on crime.

“Let me tell you what these guys and, sometimes, these ladies are afraid of,” he continued. “They’re not afraid of dying. They’re afraid of going to prison. Why do you think crooks, violent criminals, are afraid of only one court system? And guess what system that is? The federal court system. It’s time for the state to realize they need to start fearing the state system.”

Miami’s new police chief mulls the return of a controversial patrol vehicle pursuit tactic

5 people were shot at a gathering in a Miami-area home, police say. Here’s what we know

Toddler Elijah shot at birthday party is third Miami-Dade child killed by gunfire in 9 months

Recommended Stories

  • Pembroke Pines man accused of killing 92-year-old neighbor could face death penalty

    A grand jury indictment of a Pembroke Pines man on a first-degree murder charge in the February 2020 death of a 92-year-old neighbor means the Broward State Attorney’s Office can decide to pursue the death penalty.

  • That Idaho police officer’s video about LeBron James? His employer isn’t happy about it

    “This is NOT how we expect our deputies to act on duty or use city time.”

  • 5 people were shot at a gathering in a Miami-area home, police say. Here’s what we know

    Five people were shot during a gathering at a Miami-area home late Wednesday, police said.

  • Redland tenant ran giant illegal dump, cops say, then tried to extort landlord for $100K

    After neighbors called about a steady stream of trash piling up on a five-acre property in rural Redland, the land owner contacted his tenant seeking an explanation.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Privately Congratulated’ Prince William and Kate Middleton on 10th Anniversary

    Chris Jackson / Getty ImagesPrince Harry and Meghan Markle have “privately congratulated” William and Kate on their 10th wedding anniversary, a spokesperson for the California-based couple has told The Daily Beast.The two couples have had a strained relationship for several years now, and last month Harry and Meghan told Oprah Winfrey in a bombshell interview that they were subjected to racist questions by an unnamed member of the royal family about the likely skin color of their then-unborn child Archie.A Real Prince Harry and Prince William Reconciliation Has to Include Meghan MarkleThe interview also saw Meghan accuse Kate of making her cry in the run-up to the wedding. Meghan said that when she tried to enlist support to get press stories suggesting it was Meghan who made Kate cry corrected, Buckingham Palace refused to intervene to help her.Meghan, who is pregnant with the couple’s second child, a girl who they have said will be born this summer, did not travel to the U.K. with her husband for Prince Philip’s funeral. Meghan did send a handwritten note and a wreath.After the funeral, Harry and William were filmed walking side by side and talking; however, both sides have played down reports that Harry, William, and Charles spent several hours locked in conversation after the funeral or that this represented any sort of a breakthrough.The Mail claimed that Charles and William insisted on meeting with Harry together so that nobody’s words could be misconstrued afterward, and that the meeting happened on the grounds of Windsor Castle.Sources told The Daily Beast there was little expectation the trip would heal the rift.The visit marked the first time Harry has seen his family since making explosive allegations about royal racism during an interview with Oprah, in which he claimed his father and brother are “trapped in the system.”Optimists will read the gesture of congratulations on Harry and Meghan’s part as a significant olive branch between the two warring families, but others may well say that such an interpretation is grasping at straws. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Lauren Boebert shakes her head at Biden’s calls for gun reform and is called out for using phone (cloned)

    ‘Will Joe Biden start his gun control crusade by investigating Hunter?’ she tweeted

  • From defending lead pipes to the interrupting iPhone: The strangest GOP criticisms of Biden’s speech

    ‘This whole thing could have just been an email’

  • Millionaire Mitt Romney refuses to applaud Biden’s plans for taxing rich and raising minimum wage

    Senator from Utah reportedly worth $250m after career at private equity firm Bain Capital

  • Biden meets with Jimmy Carter on president’s 100th day in office

    Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden travelled to Plains, Georgia on Thursday, hours after the president’s first address to a joint session of Congress to debut his expansive domestic agenda, to meet with his longtime ally Jimmy Carter. The visit also follows the recent death of Mr Carter’s vice president Walter Mondale, who died on 19 April in Minneapolis. “For decades, he has been my loyal and dedicated friend,” Mr Carter said in a filmed statement during the 2020 Democratic National Convention securing Mr Biden’s nomination.

  • India Covid crisis: US tells citizens to leave the country

    The US has issued a "do not travel" advisory as India battles a devastating coronavirus wave.

  • Trump lashes out at ‘very unfair’ FBI raid of ‘great patriot’ Rudy Giuliani’s apartment

    ‘It’s very, very unfair. Rudy is a patriot who loves this country,’ the former president tells Fox Business

  • Elizabeth Warren fist-pumps and Joe Manchin takes notes during Biden's first joint address to Congress

    Democratic and Republican lawmakers' real-time responses to Biden's address illustrated the chasm between the two political parties.

  • Feds had ‘contingency plan’ to arrest Derek Chauvin in court if jury acquitted him, report says

    Justice Department reportedly plan to indict former police officer on charges of civil rights violations

  • Biden Pushes Gun Control, Massive Spending Plan in Subdued Address to Congress

    President Biden struck a subdued tone in his first address before a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, gently pushing the assembled lawmakers and viewers at home to unite behind his aggressive spending agenda. The low-key address touted the administration’s accomplishments on the coronavirus pandemic and the economy and also called on Republicans to reach across the aisle and compromise with Democrats to pass his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan and his newly introduced $1.8 trillion “American Families Plan.” “Investments in jobs and infrastructure like the ones we’re talking about have often had bipartisan support,” Biden said. “Vice President Harris and I meet regularly in the Oval Office with Democrats and Republicans to discuss the American Jobs Plan,” Biden said of his $2.3 trillion proposal. He said that he applauds the Republican senators who recently put forth a $568 billion counterproposal to Biden’s plan. “So, let’s get to work,” Biden said. “We welcome ideas. But, the rest of the world isn’t waiting for us. Doing nothing is not an option.” He later called out Senate Republicans for stalling progress on gun control, saying lax gun laws have led to “daily bloodshed.” “Look, I don’t want to become confrontational but we need more Senate Republicans to join the overwhelming majority of their Democratic colleagues and close loopholes and require background checks to purchase a gun,” Biden said during his first address before a joint session of Congress. “And we need a ban on assault weapons and high—capacity magazines again.” The president also used the speech to present his new American Families Plan, a $1.8 trillion bill focused on health care, child care, and education. The bill includes $400 billion to extend the existing child tax credit to 2025, $225 billion in childcare subsidies, $225 billion for a national paid family leave program and $200 billion for universal preschool, among other provisions. The plan also includes an expansion of unemployment insurance programs; Senate Democrats have called for states to offer half a year of benefits at 75 percent of a worker’s former pay and to provide benefits to part-time employees and those who leave their jobs with good cause. Additionally, the measure would see an additional $85 million put toward Pell Grants for low-income students seeking undergraduate degrees and $9 billion to train and diversify American teachers. The proposal would also provide two years of free community college to all Americans. To pay for the sweeping plan, Biden has proposed raising the top marginal income tax rate from 37 percent to 39.6 percent and nearly doubling the capital gains rate for individuals making more than $1 million a year. Additionally, to fund the American Jobs Plan, Biden has proposed hiking the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent and negotiating a global minimum tax rate for multinational corporations. During his speech on Wednesday, Biden said he has “made clear that we can do it without increasing deficits.” “I will not impose any tax increases on people making less than $400,000 a year,” he said. “It’s time for corporate America and the wealthiest 1 percent of Americans to pay their fair share.” However, Biden may struggle to find support from Republicans for both of his massive proposals as GOP lawmakers have been unsupportive of any tax increases and have been critical of the size of Biden’s infrastructure proposal, which they argue includes a number of measures that do not qualify as infrastructure. Biden on Wednesday also claimed he had rescued “a nation in crisis.” “One hundred days since I took the oath of office—lifted my hand off our family Bible—and inherited a nation in crisis,” Biden said. “The worst pandemic in a century. The worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. The worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.” “Now—after just 100 days—I can report to the nation: America is on the move again,” he said. He noted that the administration had exceeded his promise of delivering 100 million COVID vaccinations in 100 days, saying it will have provided over 220 million shots in that time. Every American over the age of 16 is now eligible for the vaccine, he added, saying that 90 percent of people in the U.S. now live within 5 miles of a vaccination site. However, he said there is “still more work to do to beat this virus.” “We can’t let our guard down now,” he added. The president went on to discuss immigration reform as the U.S.-Mexico border faces a record-breaking surge of migrants, with more than 170,000 people apprehended crossing the border illegally in March, a 15-year record. “On day one of my Presidency, I kept my commitment and I sent a comprehensive immigration bill to Congress,” Biden said. “If you believe we need a secure border – pass it. If you believe in a pathway to citizenship – pass it. If you actually want to solve the problem – I have sent you a bill, now pass it.” Biden advocated for the wide-ranging George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which would create a national police misconduct registry and require all federal, state and local law enforcement to submit reports about complaints and discipline. It also bans federal officers from using chokeholds and no-knock warrants in drug cases and would end qualified immunity for officers, a provision that has struggled to receive GOP support. “We have all seen the knee of injustice on the neck of black America,” Biden said. “Now is our opportunity to make real progress.” He called on Congress to come together to “root out systemic racism in our criminal justice system” and to enact the George Floyd act. “I know the Republicans have their own ideas and are engaged in productive discussions with Democrats. We need to work together to find a consensus,” he said, adding that he hopes to see the act passed before the first anniversary of Floyd’s death next month. The president spoke before a smaller audience than would typically be present for a joint session, as only invited members of Congress will be permitted to attend due to COVID-19 restrictions implemented by the House sergeant-at-arms. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who gave members of both parties an equal number of tickets, noted that the address “went from 1,600 people to 200 people,” adding that it is “a different dynamic, but it has its own worth.” Senator Tim Scott (R., S.C.) delivered the GOP rebuttal to the president’s speech on Wednesday night.

  • Johnson County ends mask mandate but strongly urges residents to continue wearing them

    The requirement expires after Friday.

  • Stephen Miller mocked after criticising Biden speech for lacking ‘warmth’

    The former Trump staffer is credited as the architect of the migrant child separation policy

  • Trump ally Kris Kobach announces fresh bid in politics after losing Kansas governor and Senate races

    Conservative had closely aligned himself with previous president

  • Harris and Pelosi make history at Biden’s joint address to Congress as president says ‘it’s about time’

    ‘Madame Speaker, Madame Vice President. No president has ever said those words from this podium’

  • Trump bizarrely says Democrats were ‘choking’ on their masks at Biden’s Joint Session address

    Nancy Pelosi’s mask was ‘biggest mask’, says former president

  • The first genetically modified mosquitoes released in the U.S. to buzz in the Florida Keys

    Proponents say the trial release of genetically modified Aedes aegypti mosquitoes could eradicate a deadly pest. Critics warn of consequences.