Miami Police Chief: If President Biden wants substantial change, he should convene national commission on policing | Opinion

1 / 2

Miami Police Chief: If President Biden wants substantial change, he should convene national commission on policing | Opinion

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Like millions of Americans, I, too, was relieved and encouraged by the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial. But I also know this: One moment does not a movement make. If we fail to seize this opportunity to reshape policing and rebuild the public’s trust, the conviction in George Floyd’s killing will become a squandered footnote in history.

That’s why President Biden should to convene a national commission on policing – and soon.

While campaigning after Floyd’s death last year, Biden pledged to establish a commission within his first 100 days in office. But earlier this month he shelved the idea, opting instead to focus on the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which passed the House, but faces opposition in the Senate. The administration said some reform groups, as well as police unions, had expressed little enthusiasm for a commission, perhaps believing that such a panel would produce yet another report destined to gather dust.

I respectfully disagree.

Floyd’s death and its aftermath have focused the nation’s attention on the shortcomings of American policing more sharply than ever before. Emotions are raw. Expectations are high. And the stakes are huge. Given such dynamics, we need the White House to take the lead in this national conversation on issues that have been painfully divisive for so long.

Biden is well-positioned to drive a collaborative effort toward reform. As Barack Obama’s vice president, he cemented his credibility among civil-rights leaders, and the support of Black leaders and voters helped propel him to victory in 2020. He also has longstanding ties to law enforcement, forged during decades of public-safety leadership in the Senate. Such dual influences make him an ideal healer-in-chief, capable of leading a national effort to bridge divides on one of the most profound challenges of our time.

President Trump, faced with the largest demonstrations in history following the deaths of Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others, established a policing commission last year, but it was not as comprehensive and inclusive as groups such as the Major Cities Chiefs Association had endorsed. The lack of diverse perspectives prompted a lawsuit, and a federal judge concluded that the Trump commission violated the Federal Advisory Committee Act by failing to have a “fairly balanced” advisory board and by holding closed meetings without advance public notice. The ruling required the prominent inclusion of a disclaimer in the Trump commission report.

But not all commissions are created equal. And while most are fraught with politics, Biden has an opportunity to convene a bipartisan, balanced and comprehensive review of policing and the criminal justice system that we desperately need.

Some may view such panels as places where conflicting values necessitate compromises that produce measly, watered-down ideas. But I serve on the Council on Criminal Justice Task Force on Policing, and I’ve seen what’s possible. Our group includes two police chiefs, a sheriff, a pioneer in the Black Lives Matter movement, two community members who lost loved ones to police violence, a researcher and others.

It can’t get much more diverse than that, yet we are coming to consensus on a host of aggressive recommendations. These include banning not just chokeholds, but all neck restraints; requiring officers not just to intervene when witnessing a peer using excessive force but to report all manner of misconduct; restricting both no-knock and quick-knock warrants; emphasizing de-escalation over implicit bias training; and creating a national, searchable database of decertified officers.

The task force’s findings and recommendations will help reduce unnecessary use of force and biased policing while increasing accountability for officers and agencies. But a presidential commission could go much further, defining strategies to combat the rise in violent crime, including gun crime, and charting a path for the future of law enforcement in America.

In his recent address to Congress, Biden rightly recognized that the vast majority of officers serve our communities with honor. He also spoke about the urgency of passing the Violence Against Women Act, and of police reform, evoking Floyd’s death as he noted that, “We have all seen the knee of injustice on the neck of Black Americans.”

I assure you that many leaders in law enforcement want to see reform passed. But even if negotiations on the Hill produce a compromise that leads to approval of the law that bears George Floyd’s name, the critical need for a comprehensive look at law enforcement and our criminal justice system will remain.

With the anniversary of Floyd’s death looming, let’s give this profound challenge the full attention it deserves.

Art Acevedo is Miami’s chief of police, president of the Major Cities Chiefs Association and a member of the Council on Criminal Justice Task Force on Policing.

Recommended Stories

  • Tennis-Beaten Djokovic hits right notes on clay in Rome

    The Serbian, who will turn 34 this week, came back from a set and a break down to beat world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas in his rain-hit quarter-final on Saturday before returning to court later in the day to overcome Lorenzo Sonego. But he fell 7-5 1-6 6-3 to his great rival Nadal on Sunday. "I was happy to play him because of the fine-tuning for Roland Garros ... That doesn't get bigger of a challenge on clay than playing Rafa in finals," Djokovic told reporters, adding that he was very pleased with the fight he showed.

  • AP Interview: Disinformation concerns mail voting expert

    Amber McReynolds, CEO of The National Vote at Home Institute, helped state and local election officials prepare for the record number of mailed ballots cast during last year's presidential election. Former President Donald Trump and his allies complained that mail voting rules were eased during the pandemic by governors, state election officials and judges without the involvement of state lawmakers. The Associated Press interviewed McReynolds, who lives in Denver, about an election held amid the coronavirus outbreak, the attacks on election officials, the efforts in some states to enact new limits on mail voting and her views on the future of the Postal Service.

  • Arizona Republicans fight back against election fraud claims

    The top Republicans in Arizona's largest county gave an impassioned defense of their handling of the 2020 election Monday, calling on fellow members of the GOP and business leaders to speak out against an unprecedented partisan election audit. The GOP-dominated Maricopa County Board of Supervisors cast the audit as a sham that's spun out of the control of the state Senate leader who's ostensibly overseeing it. Board Chairman Jack Sellers said Senate President Karen Fann is making an “attempt at legitimatizing a grift disguised as an audit.”

  • U.S. Supreme Court limits police power to enter homes with no warrant

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to make it easier for police to enter a home without a warrant for reasons of health or public safety, throwing out a lower court's decision to dismiss a lawsuit brought by a Rhode Island man after officers entered his home and confiscated his guns. The 9-0 ruling directed the Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reconsider Edward Caniglia's lawsuit accusing police of violating his constitutional rights by bringing him to a hospital for a mental health evaluation and taking away his guns without a warrant after a 2015 argument with his wife. Lower courts had ruled that police in the Rhode Island city of Cranston did not violate the Constitution's Fourth Amendment ban on unreasonable searches and seizures.

  • Planned Parenthood sues Texas city over abortion ban

    Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas has filed a lawsuit against the city of Lubbock over an abortion ban voters approved earlier this month. Planned Parenthood says in the lawsuit that the "sanctuary city for the unborn" ordinance will infringe on women's constitutional right to seek an abortion. The lawsuit was filed on Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas.

  • LAPD opens investigation into allegations of abuse against T.I. and Tiny

    The Los Angeles Police Department has officially opened an investigation into rapper T.I. and his wife "Tiny" Harris, according to an LAPD spokesperson. The news comes after an anonymous woman filed a police report accusing the rapper and his wife of abuse, drugging and assault in 2005. CBS Los Angeles' Joy Benedict reports.

  • Minnesota Judge Finds There’s Probable Cause to Charge Former Officer Kim Porter With 2nd Degree Murder in Shooting of Daunte Wright

    As the trial of Derek Chauvin was winding down, the cycle of grief and outrage began once more after Daunte Wright was shot and killed in Brooklyn Center by former Minnesota police officer Kim Porter last month. A judge ruled on Monday that Porter will stand trial after finding there was probable cause to charge the officer with second-degree murder.

  • 10 Celebrities Who Have Bipolar Disorder

    Mariah Carey called her diagnosis "incredibly isolating." Affecting an estimated 4.4% of U.S. adults in their lifetimes, bipolar disorder causes severe changes in energy level and mood that can make day-to-day life extremely difficult without treatment. In a brand-new interview with People, Mariah Carey opened up about her years-long struggle with the mental illness, and she's not alone.

  • OITNB 's Lauren Lapkus Expecting 'Rainbow' Baby Girl with Husband Mike Castle: 'So Grateful'

    "I am over the moon," Lauren Lapkus shared on her Instagram

  • Philippines' Duterte issues gag order over South China Sea

    MANILA (Reuters) -President Rodrigo Duterte said on Tuesday the Philippines would not waver in defence of its interests in the South China Sea, even though he had barred his ministers from talking about the situation there in public. China's maritime conduct has been a constant problem for Duterte but he has refrained from criticising Beijing and instead praised its leadership, hoping to secure investment. But after weeks of rebukes of China by his ministers over the presence of hundreds of fishing vessels in the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), he told his ministers on Monday they must refrain from discussing the matter.

  • Joe Rogan Fears ‘Straight White Men Are Not Allowed to Talk’ in ‘Woke’ World

    Joe Rogan is very worried about straight white men being silenced. According to the podcast host, who has a $100 million contract with Spotify to talk to roughly 190 million listeners each month (at least as of 2019), society is on a trajectory to a point where straight white men won’t be able to openly voice their opinions. Rogan voiced that opinion to comedian Joe List on May 13, in episode 1,651 of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” saying that the U.S. is going through “crazy times” and that the need to be “woke” is taking over. “You can never be ‘woke’ enough,” Rogan said. “That’s the problem. It keeps going. It keeps going further and further and further down the line, and you get to the point where you capitulate where you agree to all these demands. It will eventually get to ‘straight white men are not allowed to talk.” Rogan added that activists, in his opinion, are operating under an apparent revenge mentality, instead of just trying to live in kindness and peace, pining for a “we just gotta be nice to each other” philosophy. “[It won’t stop] because it’s your privilege to express yourself when other people of color have been silenced throughout history,” Rogan said, explaining his understanding of “woke” logic. “It will be ‘you’re not allowed to go outside because so many people were imprisoned for so many years.’ I mean, I’m not joking. It’s that crazy.” The comments come just weeks after Rogan half-walked back assertions he made on a previous episode of the podcast, in which he told his millions of listeners that young people don’t need to get the COVID vaccine. “I am not a doctor. I am a f—ing moron. I am a cage-fighting commentator,” Rogan said. “I am not a respected source of information, even for me. But I at least try to be honest about what I am saying.” Read original story Joe Rogan Fears ‘Straight White Men Are Not Allowed to Talk’ in ‘Woke’ World At TheWrap

  • Celtics' Jayson Tatum responds to critics of his leadership style

    Here's what Celtics star Jayson Tatum had to say in response to criticism about how he carries himself on the court.

  • Column: Debunking the Russia hoax, California exodus and other nonsense

    Drawing lines between facts and fiction, sour grapes and insurrection

  • Misinformation about Israel-Palestine violence is spreading online, from viral videos to the Israeli government's tweets

    Misinformation about the ongoing Israel-Palestine violence is spreading on social media as platforms remain quiet on their plans to combat falsehoods.

  • Paul Ryan excoriates planned GOP effort to challenge Biden's Electoral College win as 'anti-democratic and anti-conservative'

    Former House Speaker Paul Ryan issued a rare statement Sunday, calling the GOP effort to reject Joe Biden's Electoral College win "anti-democratic."

  • Danny Masterson Poses for Selfie as Alleged Rape Survivor Testifies in Court

    Danny Masterson, who is facing three charges of forcible rape, was all smiles in an Instagram photo shared ahead of his latest court hearing, during which an accuser testified to her alleged assault.

  • St. Vincent, Carrie Brownstein get down and dirty in trippy Nowhere Inn movie teaser

    St. Vincent stars in the horror-tinged fiction film about Brownstein's attempts to make a documentary about her life.

  • Knives Out 2 decides not to wait for it, adds Leslie Odom Jr.

    Last week, inspired by the daily string of excellent Knives Out 2 casting announcements, The A.V. Club got together and we made our own—all excellent—pitches for who should be in Rian Johnson’s whodunnit sequel. However, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Johnson’s latest offer went to someone we didn’t think of: Leslie Odom Jr., fresh off of an Oscar nomination for his work in One Night In Miami (and also he was apparently in something called Hamilton). He’ll be joining, in reverse order of when they were announced, Kathryn Hahn, Janelle Monáe, Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, and Daniel Craig (who, as far as we know at this point, will be the only returning character from the first movie). This casting also debunks our theory that Johnson was specifically picking up people who had been in Marvel movies, as up until now Craig and Monáe were the only ones who had never met Iron Man, so that was apparently just a statistical inevitability caused by how many actors have been in Marvel movies and not a conscious decision.

  • Ohio governor explains Vax-a-Million lottery

    Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine says he picked the state's new vaccine lottery prize of $1 million because it's a "magical" number that captures people's attention. (May 17)

  • Fear and loathing in the caddie lounge as rangefinders threaten to transform major golf

    Terrifying laser-guided machines are advancing on to the fairways this week and the mortals are desperately mobilising. Who will prevail in this fight to the death and which side will golfing cyborg Bryson DeChambeau be on? It is easy to dive deep into hyperbole as the 103rd US PGA Championship at the Ocean Course becomes the first big-time professional tournament to permit distance-measuring devices, but there is no mistaking the sense of unease in the caddies' lounge as Thursday’s first round approaches. That much has been obvious since the PGA of America announced in February that it would allow rangefinders - during actual rounds, as well as on practice days when they are now standard - so becoming the first major body in the sport to do so. The reason? To speed up play. Though the Rules of Golf have given the lasers the green light to be utilised since 2006, a local rule was also invoked which gave organisers the right to ban the gadgets. And everyone has - the main Tours, all the majors, the Olympics and the Ryder Cup. Until now. One small step for man. One 185.25-yard step for mankind. The caddies are not seeing the funny side. When contacted by Telegraph Sport, Billy Foster, the much-loved looper for Severiano Ballesteros, Darren Clarke, Lee Westwood, and now Matt Fitzpatrick, waved away the subject. “Waste of time, not interested,” he replied. Mark Fulcher, Francesco Molinari’s caddie, sounded similarly indifferent. “Let’s see if it does speed up play, eh?” he said. The theory is that with more information at their disposal, the pros this week will be slower, not quicker, to decide on their shots. And the hope is that when it is realised that rounds are taking even longer, the rangefinders will be exterminated almost as soon as they emerged. Yet the alarm on the official websites tell a different story. The Caddie Network, which represents the PGA Tour Caddie Association, pointed Telegraph Sport to an article it has posted with a range of views from its members, the majority of which are negative.