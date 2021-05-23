Miami police chief ruffles feathers of court-system leaders. That’s not necessarily bad | Editorial

the Miami Herald Editorial Board
·3 min read

Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo has been on the job for about two months, and he’s already making his mark.

As he takes stock of the 1,400-member department, Acevedo appears to be cleaning house — or, at least, he is showing little tolerance for wrongdoing within his rank and file. This month, he demanded to know what officers had done with two dozen missing high-powered rifles. Give them up or face prosecution, he said. At least six have been recovered.

Acevedo also hinted he will terminate two of the city’s highest-ranking officers — Ronald and Nerly Papier. Commander Nerly Papier crashed a patrol vehicle, and her husband, Ronald Papier, who had been a finalist to be chief, helped her avoid the proper chain of command, an internal investigation found.

But Acevedo has also ruffled the feathers of justice-community colleagues outside the department by breaking local tradition: He has dared to publicly criticize other county leaders involved in law enforcement, specifically Public Defender Carlos Martinez and Miami-Dade Chief Judge Bertila Soto.

Acevedo thinks the courthouse has not reopened quickly enough, following wide local vaccination and CDC orders — and he’s not shy about saying it. At news conferences, and in a meeting with the Editorial Board, Acevedo has expressed frustration with the court system’s sluggishness in dispensing the law to those his department arrests.

A slap to the courts

He did it most recently during a news conference, where he had gathered all stakeholders to announce a crackdown on criminals and crime, which has recently spiked across the county.

“Let’s get our courts up and running 100 percent, eight cylinders because we’re going to bring you business ... they’ll have to come to work. Justice delayed is justice denied,” Acevedo said, as Miami-Dade State Attorney Fernandez Rundle stood next to him. “Of course, prosecutors are working,“ he added.

Acevedo is sending the message that criminal courts have not been open during the pandemic, and now that the end is in sight, they have to return to in-person service.

Martinez said Acevedo’s perception of the court system work are incorrect and his attacks are unfair.. “We have been working by Zoom all along, Martinez told the Editorial Board. “Cases have been coming; cases have been going out..

“He is undermining the public’s confidence in the court system. We’ve been open and working under difficult circumstances,” Martinez said.

Court leader responds

Soto agrees.

“The courts are here and open, as always, ready to serve. The criminal divisions never shut down and have operated fully on the Zoom platform since March 2020, with some limited in-person operations and jury trials within the parameters set out by the CDC and the Supreme Court of Florida,” Soto said about Acevedo’s public jabs.

She added: “We are looking forward to full in-person operations in light of the latest announcements from the CDC and the mayor. We appreciate the efforts of our law enforcement agencies and our State Attorney in making sure that cases are prepared and ready to go. We, your judges, have been and will continue to be ready.”

Are Acevedo’s public attacks bad form? We know he is trying to shake things up. We also know he’s used to standing in the media spotlight. We know, too, that Soto and Martinez have worked hard to keep the wheels of justice turning during highly challenging time.

On Monday, the interested parties are scheduled to meet to hash things out.

Ruffled feathers aren’t necessarily a bad thing, as long as they are the foundation of debate, understanding and, ultimately, cooperation for enhanced service to the public.

Recommended Stories

  • 'My Instagram account gave me confidence and purpose'

    With jobs very hard to come by, graduates are successfully using social media to find work.

  • George Floyd's murder fueled the Black Lives Matter movement. A year later, activists and families are clashing over what comes next

    After George Floyd's death, the Black Lives Matter movement built unprecedented influence. It also faces criticism over some of its goals.

  • Priti Patel refuses to say she trusts the BBC and warns its ‘reputation has been compromised’

    The Home Secretary has refused to say whether she trusts the BBC as she criticised the broadcaster’s bosses for failing to reassure the public in the wake of the Lord Dyson report into Martin Bashir's Panorama interview with Princess Diana. Priti Patel said the BBC’s “reputation has been compromised” and warned that it would have to “regain and rebuild trust and confidence”. However, asked by Trevor Phillips on Sunday whether she “personally trusted” the corporation, Ms Patel would not comment, instead saying she was “conscious of the hurt, the damage that this report has highlighted”. She added: “There's no question about that – trust and confidence has been undermined.” It comes after a six-month inquiry led by Lord Dyson, a former Master of the Rolls, who accused the BBC of effectively covering up wrongdoing by Bashir. The report found that Bashir used “deceitful behaviour” in a "serious breach" of the broadcaster's guidelines to secure the interview with Diana for Panorama in 1995.

  • Inside the Secretive Legal Process That Can Shield Police From Charges

    NEW YORK — Her voice heavy with emotion, Letitia James, New York’s attorney general, stepped onto a church dais in Rochester in February to announce that a grand jury had declined to indict the police officers who were involved in the death of a Black man in their custody. “I’m disappointed — extremely disappointed,” James said. Her office had presented the jurors with what she called an extensive investigation into the death of the man, Daniel Prude, whom the police pinned facedown on the pavement until he lost consciousness. “We sought a different outcome than the one the grand jury handed us today,” James said. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times But transcripts of the grand jury proceedings, released publicly by a judge last month at James’ request, tell a more complicated story. Grand jury proceedings almost always remain secret, and the transcripts of the inquiry into Prude’s death provide a rare view into the inner workings of the criminal justice system at a pivotal moment in the continuing national debate over police accountability. In a grand jury proceeding, prosecutors typically present a one-sided case in hopes of securing a criminal indictment. But during the inquiry into Prude’s death, lawyers from James’ office chose to present both sides of the case, effectively acting as prosecution and defense and telling the grand jury upfront that its purpose was to investigate the facts, not necessarily to indict. Some of the witnesses who were called by prosecutors appeared to absolve the officers of wrongdoing. The revelation prompted fierce criticism of James specifically and anger more broadly over a legal process that often seems to shield the police from criminal consequences. The transcripts underscore the crucial role that grand juries play in deciding whether police officers are charged — or more often, not charged — for encounters that turn deadly. The transcripts also illuminate the particular challenges of prosecuting officers, even for a law enforcement official like James, who campaigned on criminal justice reform and sued the New York Police Department this year over its handling of protests touched off by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Only prosecutors may call witnesses during grand jury hearings, and jurors never hear from the defense. In the case involving Prude’s death, prosecutors from James’ office called police trainers who testified that the officers who restrained him did not violate protocol with their techniques. The state's lawyers also presented a California doctor who is known for defending police actions. He said the officers had not caused Prude’s death. Another expert witness, a professor from South Carolina, testified that the police had used unreasonable force by failing to roll Prude onto his back after he stopped resisting. The prosecutors also questioned two officers who were facing potential indictment, asking why they had resorted to hands-on restraint instead of trying to de-escalate the situation or show more compassion. At least one juror struggled to reconcile the contradictory testimony. “It seemed like one expert had an opinion that there was no improper anything done,” said a juror whose name was redacted from the transcript. “And then, another expert had an opinion that there was some — something that was not quite properly done, am I correct?” Prosecutors told the juror it was the jury’s job to decide whom to believe. The release of the transcripts just days before Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis officer, was convicted of murder in Floyd’s killing reignited outrage in Rochester, where the revelations surrounding Prude’s death touched off fiery protests last year. Citing the transcripts, some community leaders accused James’ office of deliberately presenting a weak case. James said in an interview that the investigation was an earnest effort to let the jury reach an independent conclusion. “It was really critically important that the grand jury engage in an exhaustive and comprehensive analysis of the facts,” she said, adding that the outcome was a result of laws that give police officers broad protections to use deadly force on the job. “These are incredibly tough cases to investigate and prosecute, but ultimately I respect the grand jury’s decision,” James said. “All of us continue to be disappointed by the criminal justice system as a whole.” On Friday, James proposed legislation that she said would strengthen police accountability. The proposal includes allowing officers to use force only as a last resort and establishing criminal penalties for officers who violate the guidelines. Prosecutors in cases where there may be a strong defense, particularly those that involve potential police misconduct, can present all sides to a grand jury; doing so can indicate how trial jurors may react to evidence. Whether James’ prosecutors presented the strongest case they could is difficult to determine, said Geoffrey Alpert, the expert from South Carolina who testified before the Rochester grand jury. “If the purpose of the grand jury is to get an indictment, then no, they could have called different witnesses,” Alpert said in an interview. “If the purpose of the grand jury was to give jurors several different perspectives, then they did.” But Michael Schiano, a lawyer for one of the officers, said that to him, it was as if the prosecutors put on a case for the defense. “Prosecutors put on the case that we would have put on anyway,” Schiano said. “They put on the witnesses we would have put on if there was a jury trial.” The transcripts show that two of the three Rochester officers who were facing potential indictment testified before the grand jury. Although the targets of investigations rarely testify, legal experts said it is more common in cases involving the police, particularly where an officer is claiming to have acted in self-defense. The officers testified that they decided to use force after Prude did not follow their instructions to stay on the ground. “We told him to calm down, and he’s telling us he wants to take our firearms,” one of the officers, whose name is redacted in the transcripts, said. “And then we tell him to stay down and he still tries to get up.” Prude encountered the Rochester police March 23, 2020, shortly after he became emotionally unstable and sprinted out of his brother’s home. Fearful for Prude’s safety, his brother called 911. Responding officers found Prude several blocks away. He was naked and spitting and claiming that he had the coronavirus. They put a mesh hood, or spit sock, over his head and handcuffed him, then pressed his head to the pavement until he lost consciousness. Although it was snowing, no one covered his body or helped him when he vomited, body camera footage shows. Prude died a week later. The medical examiner determined that his death was caused by factors that included oxygen deprivation and PCP drug intoxication. Body camera footage showed Prude becoming more agitated after the officers placed the hood over his head. The officers said they feared contracting the coronavirus. Karen Friedman Agnifilo, a former high-ranking official in the Manhattan district attorney’s office, defended James, saying the attorney general was constrained in her ability to prosecute the Rochester officers because of the broad legal protections provided to the police. “Until that law changes, this will keep happening over and over again,” Friedman Agnifilo said. Prosecutors in Minnesota did not have to rely on a grand jury to charge Chauvin. Their counterparts in about half of all states, including New York, can only bring felony charges after convincing grand jurors that there is probable cause that crime was committed, a fairly routine exercise. When the defendant is a police officer, the outcome is less certain. About 1,000 people a year in the United States die in encounters with law enforcement, but few officers are ever charged with murder or manslaughter for deaths in the line of duty. Of those that are, only one-third are convicted. Six years ago, after a Staten Island grand jury failed to indict the officer involved in the death of Eric Garner, an unarmed Black man who was placed in a police chokehold, Gov. Andrew Cuomo established a special unit in the attorney general’s office to prosecute such cases. The idea was to remove such prosecutions from local district attorneys, who often work closely with the police. But in the 43 investigations that unit has investigated since then, only three officers have been charged, according to the attorney general’s office. About one-quarter of the investigations remain active. Prude’s family did not see how he died until the summer. The video became public in September after their lawyers demanded that city officials release the body camera footage. Revelations of an apparent cover-up led to the firing of Rochester’s police chief and the suspension of the seven officers involved. James brought the case before a grand jury shortly after that. The transcripts revealed James’ selection of an important expert witness: Gary Vilke, a San Diego doctor who is typically hired by the police to defend them. (All witnesses’ names were redacted in the transcript, but some were easily identifiable.) Vilke testified that the weight of the officers pressing on Prude’s back and legs did not impair his breathing, the transcript showed, leading him to conclude that the officers had not contributed to Prude’s death. In an interview last month with a local Minneapolis television station, Vilke said it was “doubtful” that Chauvin had caused Floyd’s death. Peter Neufeld, a civil rights lawyer who has sued police officers, said it was “incomprehensible” that prosecutors chose Vilke, whom he described as a reliable defender of police. “You’re unfairly undermining your case before you get started,” Neufeld said. Vilke did not respond to multiple requests for comment. James said that Vilke had offered his expert opinion and did not tell the grand jury how to vote. She added, however, that his comments about Chauvin, which came after the case involving Prude concluded, were troubling and would “factor into any selection moving forward.” After the grand jury decided not to charge the Rochester officers with homicide, James met privately with local Black faith leaders. The Rev. Myra Brown, pastor of Spiritus Christi Church, said she confronted James there about her office’s failure to obtain an indictment. James said it was her office’s ethical obligation to lay out all the facts, Brown said. To people like Brown, James’ words of extreme disappointment ring hollow now. “Clearly she wasn’t disappointed enough to send in any real scholarship presenting an airtight case to at least get us an indictment,” Brown said, “and at least get the Prude family their day in court.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Blinken says US to deal with 'grave' humanitarian situation in Gaza

    Secretary of State says US will address humanitarian situation in devastated area

  • At least 12 dead after mountaintop cable car plunges to ground in northern Italy, reports say

    The cable car fell near the summit of the Stresa-Mottarone line in the Piedmont region. At least 11 people were on board at the time, Sky News said.

  • Olympic gymnast comes out of 9-year retirement to compete in U.S. Classic after having two kids and ahead of her 33rd birthday

    32-year-old Chellsie Memmel, a 2005 world all-around champion and a 2008 Olympic Games silver medalist, retired from the sport in 2012.

  • Lauren Boebert stated there hadn't been a single COVID-19 death in Texas since mask restrictions ended in March. Data shows thousands had, in fact, died.

    3,600 Texans have died from COVID-19 since March 2, which was the day restrictions were lifted, said the Texas Department of State Health Services.

  • North Korea bans mullet haircuts, nose piercings, and skinny jeans in Kim Jong Un's latest crackdown on 'anti-socialist behavior'

    Nose piercings and skinny jeans are also forbidden, according to reports. Kim Jong Un's regime is afraid of an encroaching capitalistic lifestyle.

  • Former Trump adviser Jason Miller ordered to pay $42,000 legal fees for failed defamation suit

    Following a failed defamation case, Mr Miller must cover journalist’ legal fees according to recently revealed court documents

  • Former Trump advisor Michael Flynn claims the COVID-19 pandemic was fabricated to distract from the 2020 election

    The former Trump advisor falsely stated Friday that the coronavirus pandemic was invented before November 3 "to gain control" of society.

  • 'Life-altering:' As millions cope with smell loss from COVID-19, researchers find new explanations and possible treatments

    Smell loss afflicts the majority of COVID-19 patients. A new understanding is emerging about what causes it, and eventually, how it might be treated.

  • 'Ultra-maskers' say they'll keep wearing masks even though they've been vaccinated - and perhaps after the pandemic ends

    Many "ultra-maskers" don't want to take off their masks in public, even though the CDC says that's safe for fully vaccinated people.

  • ‘Hung out to dry’: Young journalist fired by AP speaks out against her dismissal

    ‘I am one victim to the asymmetrical enforcement of rules around objectivity and social media that has censored so many journalists,’ Emily Wilder says

  • Russia and China will 'behave responsibly', First Sea Lord says, as Carrier Strike Group sets sail

    Russia and China are expected to "behave responsibly" and not respond recklessly to Britain's aircraft carrier, the First Sea Lord has said, as Britain’s Carrier Strike Group sets sail on its first deployment. Britain’s new flagship aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, left Portsmouth on Saturday night to lead six Royal Navy ships, a Royal Navy submarine, a US Navy destroyer and a frigate from the Netherlands in the largest concentration of maritime and air power to leave the UK in a generation. The seven-month global deployment is the UK Carrier Strike Group’s maiden operational deployment. The nine ships, plus 32 aircraft and 3,700 personnel, will route through the Mediterranean and Indian Ocean and on to the Indo-Pacific. Given the proximity to Russian forces in the Black Sea and Beijing’s assertive claims to disputed areas in the South China Sea, international tensions could be inflamed.

  • TikTokers wished a 97-year-old Auschwitz survivor a 'happy Holocaust' as some 'Free Palestine' supporters target Jewish social media users with antisemitic abuse

    Following Israel's bombing campaign on Gaza, Jewish creators' social media content was often spammed with antisemitic comments.

  • Sanders says Americans 'should tone down the rhetoric' on Israel-Palestine and 'bring people together'

    Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Sunday said "we should tone down the rhetoric." when asked about an uptick in attacks against Jewish people in the United States in the last week that at least appears to be correlated to the fighting that broke out between Israel and Hamas overseas. CBS News' John Dickerson tried to gauge Sanders' view on the notion that some Democratic lawmakers may have inadvertently contributed to the "vitriol" against American Jews with their harsh critiques of the Israeli government. Dickerson specifically noted that some members of Congress, likely referring to Sanders' allies Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), have recently referred to Israel as an "apartheid state." Sanders didn't address anyone directly or explicitly state how he feels about the use of "apartheid," but he did say the "job of the United States is to bring people together." Some believe use of term “apartheid” to describe Israeli treatment of Palestinians has increased the level of vitriol that has contributed to recent anti-Semitic attacks. Does Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) agree? “I think we should tone down the rhetoric,” he tells @jdickerson. pic.twitter.com/COGgCo6Xga — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) May 23, 2021 Sanders, who has been critical of both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and Hamas, also took a somewhat middle-of-the-road stance when he and Dickerson discussed the U.S.'s policies regarding the Israel-Palestine question. The senator said Washington must "develop an even-handed approach to the conflict," which means being both "pro-Israel" and "pro-Palestine," although he remains a proponent of delaying weapons sales to Israel. “Given the incredible suffering in Gaza...I think the United States has got to develop an even-handed approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) says. “We have to be pro-Israel, but we have to be pro-Palestinian.” pic.twitter.com/LXMMGPXRVJ — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) May 23, 2021 More stories from theweek.comBoycotting the 2022 Olympics5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 CommissionSusan Collins: Infrastructure negotiations 'the test' that 'will determine' whether Biden, GOP can work together

  • Heartbroken family request information from public over shooting of young boy

    Grieving family ask for people to come forward with information about people who shot six year old boy dead in an ‘isolated road rage incident’

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene called AOC a 'terrorist' and blamed the New York lawmaker for 'attacks on Jewish people'

    Marjorie Taylor Greene responded to AOC's tweet posted on Friday where she condemned antisemitism worldwide.

  • Former Rep. Justin Amash says Liz Cheney could have spoken out against Trump sooner, rejects her being 'some sort of hero'

    "For a long time, I was warning that the president's approach could lead to things like violence ... to a lot of animosity and contempt," Amash said.