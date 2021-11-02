Miami police found a man with stab wounds, and they’re now searching for clues

A man was taken to the hospital after he was found stabbed in Miami early Tuesday, police said.

Miami officers went to Northwest 24th Court and 22nd Street at 5 a.m. after reports of a stabbing. While searching the area, they found the injured man, police said.

Miami Fire Rescue took him to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

Officers are working to figure out what led up to the stabbing and are asking people to avoid the area.

Units responded to the area of NW 24th ct and 22nd street reference a stabbing. Upon arrival, a male was found in need of medical attention. Victim was transported to JMH Trauma. The investigation is ongoing. Avoid the area if possible.LA85 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) November 2, 2021

Anyone with information who can help with the investigation is asked to call police.

This article will be updated.