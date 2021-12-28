Miami police identify the cyclist killed in Monday’s hit-and-run and announce an arrest
A Miami man has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash after a hit-and-run that killed a cyclist Monday morning.
Miami police identified the cyclist struck at Northwest 12th Avenue and 51st Street around 8 a.m. as 44-year-old Mark James.
About five hours after James’ death at Ryder Trauma Center, police say 35-year-old George Amparo came into a police station with his family and admitted he had been involved in a crash. Police say they already had a black Nissan Rouge with front-end damage.
Listen to today's top stories from the Miami Herald:
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Alexa | Google Assistant | More options
Amparo was arrested and remains in Miami-Dade Corrections custody on Tuesday morning.
A check of Amparo’s driving record of the last five years shows he owes $179 from an April ticket in Miami Gardens for following too closely and paid a $239 for failing to obey a traffic sign in Fort Lauderdale in 2018.
Police searching for driver of vehicle that hit 6 children — killing two — in Broward County