Miami police say this man sexually assaulted a woman in Edgewater. Have you seen him?

Miami detectives on Thursday released surveillance footage of a man they say approached a woman from behind, covered her mouth with a cloth and dragged her into an empty lot to sexually assault her.

Around 5 a.m. May 7 the victim was walking north on Biscayne Boulevard at Northeast 32nd Street after exiting a bus at the Omni Station when the man attacked her from behind, Miami police said in a news release. He then took her by force to a nearby open field in the Edgewater neighborhood where he sexually assaulted her while covering her mouth to keep her from yelling for help.

“The victim fought back her attacker and even bit his hand” police said.

Despite injuries to the left side of her jaw and cuts on her lips, the woman escaped and called police.

Surveillance video shows the man in the clothes he wore during the attack and then with a change of clothes immediately after, police say.

He is described as a 5’7”-5’9” bald man with a slim muscular build and L-shaped earlobes. The victim told police he spoke with an accent, possibly Haitian or African.

Miami police say this man sexually assaulted a woman near Biscayne Boulevard at Northeast 32nd Street on May 7, 2023.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471- TIPS (8477), visit crimestoppersmiami.com or send a text message to 274637.