Miami police offer $130,000 for suspects of mass shooting that left 2 dead, 21 injured

Authorities are offering $130,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects in a mass shooting in Miami that left at least two people dead and more than 20 injured early Sunday.

"This is unacceptable," Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters on Monday, as the nation observed Memorial Day. "We should be remembering those who are lost, who've served our country, and instead, here we are standing, once again, for a terrible tragedy."

"We will do everything," she added, "everything we can, and use every resource available to bring these people to justice. We will leave no stone unturned. We will leave nothing behind to bring these shooters to justice."

Early Sunday, three people got out of an SUV and "began shooting indiscriminately into the crowd" standing outside a "scheduled event" at an establishment on 186th Street, in the Hialeah area west of Miami Gardens, Miami-Dade police said in a statement.

The venue was a banquet hall that had been rented out for a concert, NBC Miami reported.

Image: Surveillance of three people prior to shooting in Miami (Via MDPD)

New surveillance video released by authorities on Monday shows three people, who appear to be carrying guns, getting out of a white SUV and walking out of the frame. The people can be seen running back to the vehicle shortly afterward before driving away.

Authorities are offering a $30,000 reward for information leading to the suspects' arrest, with an additional $100,000 for their conviction. The $100,000 was donated by businessman and TV personality Marcus Lemonis, who has a reality show on CNBC.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue found two people dead and transported eight others to hospitals, police said. At least 12 other victims went to the hospitals on their own. Three of the people hospitalized were in critical condition.

The identities of those who were shot, who authorities said were between the ages of 17 and 32, were not immediately released.

Story continues

Angelica Green said her 24-year-old son called in the middle of the night to tell her he was on his way to the hospital.

"He called us frantic, telling us he had been shot, that it hurts, it hurts and that he loves us and wants us to know," Green told NBC Miami. "My husband is like, 'No, stay with us, stay with us.' We hop in the car and we're talking to him to keep him alert."

Green told the Miami Herald that her son underwent surgery and was in stable condition.

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III called the incident "another targeted and cowardly act of gun violence" on Twitter.

I am at the scene of another targeted and cowardly act of gun violence, where over 20 victims were shot and 2 have sadly died. These are cold blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice. My deepest condolences to the family of the victims. — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@MDPD_Director) May 30, 2021

It was the second major shooting in the Miami area in as many days. One person died after seven people were shot Friday night, NBC Miami reported.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called for a "swift and severe" response to the shooters in a tweet Sunday.

"We mourn the loss of the two victims and are praying for the recovery of the more than 20 people injured at El Mula Banquet Hall near Hialeah," he said. "We are working with local authorities to bring justice to the perpetrators."

There were at least 200 mass shootings in the country in the first 132 days of this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a nonpartisan research group.