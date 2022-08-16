Miami police officer critically injured after being shot, suspect killed

A Miami-Dade police officer was shot and critically injured in a shootout with a suspect Monday night.

In an early Tuesday morning update, officials said the officer was in "very, very critical condition."

Police said Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) officers were called to the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 67th Street to assist in the Liberty City neighborhood around 8:15 p.m.

Police said the suspect took off from the scene in a car and was then involved in a head-on crash. A child and an adult were in the other car. They were not injured.

PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTER NIKOLAS CRUZ SLURPED ON AN ICEE AFTER MASSACRE: WITNESS

A shootout followed the crash and police said the suspect died on scene. The officer was rushed to an area hospital.

According to WSVN, an upset officer was seen slamming the hood of his car outside of Jackson Memorial Hospital. Several other police cruisers were seen outside the medical center.

Police have not confirmed the identities of the suspect or the officer. MDPD took to Twitter to ask for prayers.

PHILADELPHIA TRIPLE SHOOTING TARGETING POPEYES EMPLOYEES MAY HAVE BEEN CAUSED BY ARGUMENT OVER GIRL: REPORT

"One of our officers was shot during an altercation and was transported to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition," the tweet read. "We ask for your prayers."

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez commented on the shooting in a tweet.

"I ask everyone in our city and county to please pray for the officer and his family," Suarez wrote.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava also tweeted a statement:

"The men and women of our police force put their lives on the line every single day to keep our community safe," Cava wrote. "Please join me in keeping this officer, his family, and our entire @MiamiDadePD family in your prayers."