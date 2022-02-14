Miami police officer fires weapon during domestic call in Little Havana, cop sources say

A Miami police officer fired a weapon after responding to a domestic disturbance call Monday afternoon in Little Havana, police sources said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the officer’s gunshot hurt anyone. Details of the incident, a call where someone report shooting another person, also were not immediately clear.

Police released a statement just before 4 p.m. saying there had been a shooting near Southwest 18th Avenue and Fifth Street.

This breaking news story will be updated.