Miami police officer fraudulently acquired over $40,000 in COVID relief, authorities say

A Miami police officer milked a COVID-19 relief program for small businesses out of more than $40,000 in early 2021, authorities said. Nearly two years later, the cop is facing a federal charge.

Gregory Dennis, who lives in Broward, was charged with wire fraud in early March. His attorney, Roderick Vereen, has already appeared in court on his behalf.

Back in April 2021, Dennis sent a fraudulent application to receive Paycheck Protection Program loans, which was one source of financial relief offered by the CARES act, according to court documents.

He claimed to be the sole proprietor of a business called “Gregory Dennis.” He was able to secure two $20,833 loans, for a total of $41,666.

If Dennis is found guilty, prosecutors say he must forfeit all property and items he bought with the fraudulent loans he received. It is unclear what the money was used for.

Miami police told the Herald that Dennis has worked for the station since 2013 and has been relieved of duty without pay.