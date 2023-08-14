‘It’s a tragedy’: Miami detective seriously hurt after getting hit by car, police say

A veteran Miami detective was seriously injured Monday afternoon when police say a driver struck and pinned her against another vehicle on an Overtown street.

Det. Marvalyn Lee Chin was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where she was undergoing surgery Monday night to treat the injuries on her arms and legs, Miami Police Chief Manuel A. Morales told reporters outside the emergency room. She is expected to survive.

“It’s a tragedy,” Morales said.

The suspect, whose name hasn’t been released, was detained as he tried to flee the scene, according to authorities.

How it unfolded

At around 3:30 p.m., Lee Chin was working on an assignment in Overtown when she was approached by a person alerting her of an altercation in the area of Northwest Second Avenue and 12th Street, Morales said. After arriving and exiting her vehicle, the driver accelerated — striking the detective and pinning her against another car.

According to Morales, reinforcements arrived, took the suspect into custody and rendered first aid to the detective before Miami paramedics took her to the hospital.

“I ask the public to keep the Lee Chin family in their thoughts and prayers,” Morales said.

Morales told reporters that the crash was captured on video but didn’t give details on what can be seen in the footage.

A little after 7 p.m., a two block area around Northwest Second Avenue remained shut down as detectives spoke with witnesses and gathered forensic evidence. A police drone was observed flying over the crime scene.

A maroon vehicle with damage to the front bumper was visible on NW 12 Street near the corner with NW 2nd Avenue. Police have not confirmed whether the red car was the vehicle driven by the suspect.

Morales called the crash a tragedy that has affected all members of the police department.

“This highlights the risk that the brave men and women take each and every day as they go out to make Miami the safest community in the nation,” Morales said. “We are a family.”