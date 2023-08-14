Miami police officer seriously hurt after getting hit by a car. Suspect is in custody

A veteran Miami police officer was seriously injured Monday afternoon after being struck on an Overtown street by a vehicle that fled the scene.

The officer was transferred to Jackson Memorial Hospital in serious condition. She is expected to survive.

Miami Police Chief Manny Morales and others arrived at the hospital shortly thereafter in support. Law enforcement sources said she mainly sustained injuries to her arms and legs.

“She was struck by a vehicle that attempted to flee the scene,” said Miami Police Spokeswoman Kiara Delva.

And the driver didn’t get far. Police stopped the vehicle moments after the officer was hit on the corner of Northwest Second Avenue and 12th Street just before 4 p.m., and took the driver into custody.

A law enforcement source with knowledge of the incident said the officer of two decades was working an assignment in Overtown when she was flagged down, possibly about a stolen vehicle, prior to getting hit.

A little after 6 p.m., a two block area around Northwest Second Avenue remained shut down as detectives spoke with witnesses and gathered forensic evidence.

A red vehicle with damage to the front bumper was visible on NW 12 Street near the corner with NW 2nd Avenue. Police have not confirmed whether the red car was the vehicle driven by the suspect.