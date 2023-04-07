Miami police respond to shooting report. They found two people stabbed instead

City of Miami police responded to a report that a woman was shot Friday morning to find two people stabbed instead.

When officers arrived at Northeast 3rd Court and 79th Street shortly before 8 a.m., they found a man and a woman, both around 20 years old, with stab wounds, the department said in a statement.

Miami Fire Rescue medics took them to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Their conditions and identities were not immediately available.

Officer Michael Vega, a police spokesman, said the department has a man in custody believed to be the one who committed the stabbing.

According to Vega, the two were in a car that hit the man, and he then stabbed them.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.