Miami police shoot man armed with knife near Jackson Memorial Hospital
An officer shot a man armed with a knife near Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami Friday morning, Miami police said.
The shooting, at 1800 NW 10th Ave. happened shortly after 10 a.m. Law enforcement sources said the man pulled a knife on an officer, who shot him.
The man who was shot is alive, the sources said.
Miami Herald staff writer Omar Rodriguez Ortiz contributed to this report.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.