Miami police shoot man armed with knife near Jackson Memorial Hospital

An officer shot a man armed with a knife near Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami Friday morning, Miami police said.

The shooting, at 1800 NW 10th Ave. happened shortly after 10 a.m. Law enforcement sources said the man pulled a knife on an officer, who shot him.

The man who was shot is alive, the sources said.

City of Miami police cars are parked near the scene where an officer shot a man authorities said was armed with a knife Friday, Feb. 23, 2024.

Miami Herald staff writer Omar Rodriguez Ortiz contributed to this report.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.