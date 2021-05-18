Miami police surround car on Belle Meade Island believe tied to hit and run death of teen

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

Miami police were waiting on a warrant Tuesday afternoon to search a car they believe was responsible for the death of teenager who was out jogging Saturday morning. Police had also detained and were questioning a man who they believe was involved in the incident, a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation said.

The gray vehicle, which had damage that police say was consistent with the accident that killed 16-year old Dayana “Dianai” Gomez, the source said, was found on Belle Meade Island, a small L-shaped spit of mostly residential land just south of the 79th Street Causeway and along Biscayne Bay.

There was a large police presence on the island as television station helicopters hovered overhead.

“The damage matches up,” said the source. “It’s very likely going to be it. We’re just waiting on a search warrant to get DNA and we’ll bring the guy in for questioning.”

Publicly, police had not released any updated information Tuesday on the investigation into the young girl’s death.

Family members found Dayana’s body near some brush on the north side of the 79th Street Causeway near Pelican Harbor Marina just before 6 p.m. Sunday night. Near her body were shoes and her cellphone, indicating to police that she had been hit by a vehicle. A caller to Miami police also said someone had been hit by a gray car Saturday morning in the same area, but police didn’t immediately locate the body.

Dayana, who lives on Miami’s Upper East Side, had gone out for a jog Saturday morning. By evening, when she hadn’t returned, her family contacted police. Distraught family members went on Facebook Live to try and get the public’s help and a GoFundMe page was set up over the weekend.