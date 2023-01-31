Miami Preservationists Wanted Save This 1930s Art Deco Condo—So They Moved It Across the Street

Sometimes when a city is developed, beloved historic landmarks are unintentionally shielded from plain sight.

That’s exactly what happened with an incredible 1930s building in Florida. Now, thanks to JHM Development, the structure in Miami Beach’s Faena District will be physically picked up and relocated across the street. After it was obstructed from public view for 60 years, Miami residents will be able to appreciate the building in its Art Deco glory. An emblem of historical preservation in the city, it will be a part of a new development, called Twenty-Nine Indian Creek, and on the same site, there will be a newly constructed, modern seven-story tower.

The entrance to the building.

In total, Twenty-Nine Indian Creek will have 11 residences. The new tower will feature eight, three-bedroom residences and one full-floor penthouse. Meanwhile on the same site, the 1930s Art Deco building will offer two sprawling townhouses with designs that honor the era in which the structure was built. Located at the nexus of Indian Creek Drive and Collins Avenue, the property will give residents stunning views of Downtown Miami and Biscayne Bay.

Residential layouts range from 1,750 to 4,800 square feet and feature a modern Miami aesthetic with floor-to-ceiling windows, a subdued neutral color palette, terraces and natural materials. Each kitchen , for example, will have marble countertops, honed flooring and custom white-lacquered cabinetry. Details such as luxe appliances from Miele and state-of-the-art fixtures from Hansgrohe elevate each residence. The two townhomes, located within the 1930s building, feature 18-foot, double-height great rooms, private terraces, a summer kitchen and landscaped gardens, which make them feel like private, standalone residences. All the properties will range in price from $2.5 million to $10 million.

A kitchen in the newly built tower.

“The building mirrors the duality of the architectural languages spoken on Indian Creek Drive and Collins Avenue, blending early-20th-century style with modern influences,” Sebastian Velez, principal at Urban Robot Associates, said in a press release. “We envisioned a layered juxtaposition of traditional and modern that is responsive to Twenty-Nine Indian Creek’s incredible setting and resulted in an urban refuge with enduring design qualities.”

Shared amenities include a stunning pool and deck, with daybed loungers; a summer kitchen with barbecue and outdoor dining; and a dedicated beach club, which all residents will get access to. The developers honed in on the Art Deco history of the relocated building and incorporated that into the newly built tower as well. The building’s residences and amenities will contain nods to the 20th-century style with geometric designs and a natural color palette.

The project will officially launch in 2025, and sales are handled by One Sotheby’s International Realty.

Check out more photos of the property below:

A living room with views of Downtown Miami.

A townhouse within the Art Deco building.

A primary suite bathroom.

The pool and pool deck.

