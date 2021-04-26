Miami private school Centner Academy won’t employ vaccinated teachers, staff

Colleen Wright, Daniel Chang
·6 min read

A private school with two campuses in Miami has warned its staff against taking vaccines that prevent COVID-19, saying it will not employ anyone who has been inoculated and spreading misinformation about the potential risks of vaccination.

Centner Academy, with campuses in the Design District and Edgewater, informed parents of its policy for teachers and staff by email on Monday. The announcement, first reported by the New York Times, left some parents, teachers and medical experts aghast because it was presented as fact without citing any scientific evidence.

Leila Centner, who co-founded the school with husband David Centner, warned that vaccinated persons “may be transmitting something from their bodies” that could harm others, particularly the “reproductive systems, fertility, and normal growth and development in women and children.”

Centner acknowledged in the email that the information is “new and yet to be researched.” Still, she asked employees who have not taken a COVID vaccine to wait until the end of the school year. She also recommended that faculty and staff hold off on taking the injection “until there is further research available on whether this experimental drug is impacting unvaccinated individuals.”

“It is our policy, to the extent possible, not to employ anyone who has taken the experimental COVID-19 injection until further information is known,” Centner wrote in the email to parents.

Centner Academy was incorporated in 2018, state records show. The school has about 300 students and charges $30,000 a year in tuition for middle school, according to information provided on its website, centneracademy.com.

An emailed statement to the Herald lists concerns related to the vaccine but does not back up the claims with scientific evidence or peer-reviewed research, only links to unofficial websites that purport to track deaths related to the vaccine.

“We know not everyone agrees on this topic, but this is our philosophy at Centner Academy, one in which many of our teachers and parents share,” the statement read. Leila Centner did not reply to direct requests for comment.

Alhia Molina, 21, Neila Granzoti Rudden, 40, and Bianca Erickson, 45, close their eyes in a moment of meditation during Centner Academy&#x002019;s preview as Miami Design District school on Aug 21, 2019.
Alhia Molina, 21, Neila Granzoti Rudden, 40, and Bianca Erickson, 45, close their eyes in a moment of meditation during Centner Academy’s preview as Miami Design District school on Aug 21, 2019.

Centner last week told faculty and staff in a letter that she made the decision to adopt the new policy with a “very heavy heart.” She listed reasons rooted in misinformation about why the vaccine is dangerous. She added that she was “compelled to take action.”

“I believe strongly in Health Freedom and “my body, my choice” and for that reason, did not prevent employees from choosing to take the COVID-19 vaccine prior to April 21, 2021,” she wrote. “However, reports have surfaced recently of non-vaccinated people being negatively impacted by interacting with people who have been vaccinated.”

Centner asked staff who had already taken the vaccine to report that to the school and maintain physical distance from students. She also required all employees to disclose the information by completing a confidential form.

Spreading misinformation about COVID vaccines without citing scientific evidence or even quoting a medical expert can diminish much of the messaging behind the measures that public health officials have taken to try and control the spread of the virus, said Aileen Marty, a physician and infectious disease specialist with Florida International University’s Wertheim College of Medicine.

Marty said she read the email to parents and found it “very sad.” Because it was written by the school’s co-founder, Marty said, parents might assume the statements are supported by science when there is no evidence that individuals who receive a COVID vaccine pose a risk of “transmitting something from their bodies” that would harm others.

“It gives the illusion that she’s basing it on facts,” Marty said of the letter, “but there’s not one citation, there’s not one physician or scientist whose name is spelled out in there. There’s no references. There’s nothing. There is no scientific evidence provided. Rumor is the only thing that’s there, and if you look at the reality, there’s zero, zero science behind those allegations.”

Marty added that unfounded statements such as those circulated in the letter can create a ripple effect of ignorance with the potential to undo much of the work that public health officials are doing to control the spread of the virus.

“If they believe it, and they then share this big lie, it has a horrific impact on our entire community,” she said.

COVID-19 continues to spread in Florida. The health department reported more than 3,500 new cases of the disease Monday, including more than 760 in Miami-Dade. As new infections, hospitalizations and deaths due to the disease have surged and dipped statewide since the pandemic began in spring 2019, the school’s leaders have bucked preventive measures recommended by public health officials, a past employee of the school said.

A former teacher at Centner Academy told the Miami Herald in September that there was very little social distancing and wearing of masks, if any, among staff members while a mandatory mask order was in place in Miami-Dade County. The teacher said Leila Centner circulated misinformation about coronavirus and masks in group chats among teachers.

In the email to parents Monday, Leila Centner noted that the school was one of the first to shut down due to the pandemic in March 2019 — and one of the first to reopen for in-person learning on Sept. 8. “We weighed the data and studied the research,” she wrote in the letter. “We knew then that children have a 99.9974% survival rate and are not super spreaders.”

Since then, the school has experienced a shakeup among teachers and administrators.

Leila and David Centner moved from New York back to Miami, David’s hometown, to raise their two daughters. David Centner, who graduated from Coral Park Senior High and worked at Frankie’s Pizza, and his wife Leila, a businesswoman, made their fortune by selling their company, Highway Toll Administration, for an undisclosed amount.

Unsatisfied with the schooling options available locally, they opened Centner Academy in the Design District in 2019 as the first “Happiness School.” The school’s website prominently displays: “MEDICAL FREEDOM FROM MANDATED VACCINES.”

The school charges from $15,160 for part-time Pre-K 2 and $24,500 a year for K-5th grades. The Pre-K campus is housed at the original location in the Design District and the Elementary & Middle School campus is in the former ASPIRA charter school location.

The couple said several students from the surrounding neighborhood attend the school on scholarship. The school also offers teachers a chance to live in homes near the school and owned by the Centners for reduced rent.

The school has a chiropractor on staff to give adjustments to students and staff and practices mindfulness among students with the use of crystals.

Recommended Stories

  • Why daily COVID-19 infections may not be the best pandemic bellwether going forward

    Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb on Sunday suggested that it's time to process information about the coronavirus pandemic in the United States a little differently. For example, he explained why 10,000 cases — a daily infection number he thinks the U.S. may plateau at over the summer — right now is not the same thing as 10,000 cases a year ago. "We need to think about the overall vulnerability of the population and not just the cases we're accruing on a daily basis," Gottlieb told CBS News' John Dickerson. "The vulnerability of the population has been reduced substantially because of vaccination. A lot of older Americans and people ... who are most likely to be hospitalized or succumb to the disease have now been protected" when they weren't a year ago. Gottlieb cautioned that there will still be outbreaks going forward, but they're likely to "represent much less disease, much less death." Instead of daily infection counts, then, Gottlieb believes that focusing more heavily on hospitalization numbers will soon provide the clearest sense of where the pandemic stands. Former FDA Commissioner @ScottGottliebMD says US could see some persistent spread of COVID-19 this summer, but with far less overall risk to individuals with increased protection of vaccines pic.twitter.com/AHBtIuCnZO — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) April 25, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe Oscars finale was a heartless disasterThe death of cities was greatly exaggerated5 brutally funny cartoons about COVID anti-vaxxers

  • A Texas teacher resigned after taking a photo of their foot on the neck of a 10-year-old Black student

    The teacher texted the photo to the child's mother on Tuesday, as local news reported, the day Derek Chauvin was found guilty of George Floyd's death.

  • Democratic Virginia Senator Speaks Out against Equity Push to Eliminate Advanced Math Classes

    Democratic Virginia state Senator J. Chapman Petersen is one of many parents voicing concerns about a new racial equity push that would eliminate certain advanced placement classes in the state’s mathematics curriculum. The Virginia Mathematics Pathway Initiative (VMPI) would replace the traditional mathematics progression of Algebra 1, Geometry, and Algebra 2 courses with courses that teach so-called “essential” topics. Under the plan, all students would take the same courses through the tenth grade but would then be allowed to enroll in classes that correspond with their post-graduation career plans. A major goal of the VMPI is to combat disparities in educational outcomes between racial and ethnic minorities. However, many Northern Virginia parents are mobilizing to reject the program, claiming that the new “pathway” will inhibit higher-achieving students and discourage academic exploration and performance among all kids, including the racial minorities the program is designed to help. In a letter sent to the Virginia secretary of education, Petersen argued that the mathematics pilot program will lower education standards generally. “Based on my own experiences — as a parent, not student – in taking advanced level mathematics from seventh grade onwards, I have some immediate concerns about the dilution of learning,” Petersen wrote in the letter, obtained by National Review. “I would appreciate a plain explanation of the program without using socio-political jargon but rather just simply stating what subject will be taught and when,” he continued. Michael Chamberlain, whose child attends the Fairfax County School District, told National Review that the initiative is going to limit students’ ability to access more advanced classes and will hurt their chances of being accepted into highly-ranked colleges. Chamberlain, who originally moved his family to the area for the strong schooling, mentioned that Fairfax County has long carried a competitive advantage for college admissions because of its robust curriculum and resulting reputation. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria, Va. was ranked the number one public high school in the nation in the U.S. News and World Report’s 2020 list. “That could go away with all this,” Chamberlain said. Kim Putens, parent to a high schooler in Fairfax County and a University of Virginia undergraduate, also fears that the new policy will make it harder for students to distinguish themselves as applicants to elite colleges within the Commonwealth, such as UVA and the College of William and Mary, which select for a rigorous mathematic course load. Putens expressed that Virginia high schools currently allow self selection, by which students can choose to take advanced classes. She worries that the new policy will eliminate this option for students coming up through the ranks in math. “Every kid in HS should have an opportunity to self-select and push themselves higher. The best thing Fairfax County did was self-select at the high school level,” she said. With regards to the education equity mission, Putens believes the program will not solve the problem. “This equity conversation is a farce. The most inequitable thing you can do is keep kids out of school and opportunities for advancement,” Putens said. In the interview, Putens urged Virginia to examine school choice as a way to increase equity in the education system. “They want to be more equitable? School choice needs to be on the table now. The District of Columbia has it. It learned from the error of its 1980s and 1990s policies that left kids in under-resourced areas disenfranchised.” Chamberlain similarly expressed the opinion that it was wrong to achieve equity by bringing people from the top down rather than raising the bottom up. “This whole year has been surreal. We’ve had to fight for a year to get our kids inside a school building. It all used to be about STEM and opening our kids to science and math. Now we want to dumb down math. None of it makes any sense,” Putens said.

  • Principals Know How Best to Spend Relief Funds for Their Schools

    The recent passage of the American Rescue Plan represents a once-in-a-generation federal commitment to K-12 schools across the country. The impact will be felt immediately: The $122 billion in direct funding will support safe school reopenings and help ensure that those schools already providing in-person instruction can safely stay open. Beyond reopenings, the funds will […]

  • Kids are finally returning to school. But most of them are white.

    It’s a key challenge facing Joe Biden as he moves beyond his first months in office, and one the administration insists it is prepared to tackle.

  • 'There's a bear in the house!': A California family had to hide in their bedroom after a bear entered their home and went through their pantry

    He went through my whole pantry, he pulled out the flour...he ate all the cat food from the two cat dishes. He ate prunes," Barbara Rogers told KABC-TV.

  • Beyond Classrooms, Schools Must Use Funds to Resume In-Person Extracurriculars

    We read daily about students’ missed classroom learning time due to COVID-19, but that is not the only thing students lost over the last year. A well-rounded education involves enriching experiences that happen outside of the classroom walls — be it sports, music and arts, travel, debate, or other extracurricular programs that build student engagement, […]

  • Kate Middleton's Style Is Changing as She Prepares to Become Queen, Expert Says

    "Her style is without a doubt, suitable for a future Queen."

  • Anthony Hopkins pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman in Oscars acceptance speech

    Actor delivered his belated speech from Wales

  • Buterin, Srinivasan Donate to COVID Relief Fund for India ‘Shaken’ by Second Wave

    Buterin donated more than $600,000 in crypto while Srinivasan donated $50,000 and pledged up to $100,000 more.

  • US STOCKS-Tesla lifts Wall Street as big tech earnings set to roll in

    Wall Street's main indexes rose on Monday as electric-car maker Tesla gained ahead its earnings report, kicking off this week's results from heavyweight technology companies. Tesla Inc advanced 1.3% as analysts expect the company to report a rise in first-quarter revenue following record deliveries. Companies that constitute about 40% of the S&P 500's market cap report from Tuesday through Thursday, including Microsoft Corp, Google parent Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc and Facebook Inc. Shares of the companies were higher in early afternoon trading.

  • North Miami Beach apologizes after mayor’s vaccine invite ripples across Latin America

    North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo caused a stir that shot across Latin America this weekend after he said in an interview Friday that international tourists could come to his city to get the COVID-19 vaccine, adding that “thousands and thousands” had already done so — despite state rules that restrict the vaccine to Florida residents only.

  • The ‘Small Dog Who Hates Men And Children’ Found His Forever Home

    Prancer the chihuahua went viral for hating men and he’s found his forever home You know that old saying? The one about every pot having a lid? Well, every dog must have a perfect owner, because Ariel Davis from New Haven, Connecticut, decided to volunteer as tribute. People reports Davis found the refreshingly honest ad []

  • Washington to pay $1.6M to settle lawsuits after protests at Trump's 2017 inauguration

    The city of Washington has reached a $1.6 million settlement in two lawsuits that included allegations of arrests without cause and excessive force on protestors during the inauguration of former President Donald Trump in January 2017. The two lawsuits were brought by the American Civil Liberties Union of the District of Columbia and attorney Jefferey Light, on behalf of protesters. The ACLU said in a statement about the settlement Monday that the lawsuit alleged that then-Police Chief Peter Newsham and more than 20 officers "engaged in or supervised constitutional violations including mass arrests of demonstrators without probable cause, unlawful conditions of confinement for detainees, and/or use of excessive force."

  • Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson Just Became the First Black Women to Win a Hair and Makeup Oscar

    They won for their work in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

  • Cardona: 'Lot of work' left to reopen schools, fix COVID-19's damage to students

    COVID-19 "brought out the things that we really need to focus on because they’re worse,” the Education Secretary told Yahoo Finance.

  • Florida and Texas Gain House Seats as People Flee New York and California

    Florida and Texas gained House seats while California and New York lost one seat each as a result of population shifts, according to the 2020 census results announced on Monday. Texas gained two House seats in the census apportionment for a new total of 38 congressional districts, while Florida gained one House seat, bringing its total number of districts to 28. California lost one House seat and will decline to 52 congressional districts, while New York also lost one House seat and will now have 26 congressional districts. A census official noted that if New York had counted 89 more people, the state would not have lost a House seat. Preliminary data released by the U.S. Census Bureau in December showed that roughly 126,000 people left the state between July 2019 and July 2020. New York lost roughly 1.4 million residents to other states from 2010 to 2019, according to a report by the Empire Center released in January 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic arrived in the U.S. The population of California stopped growing several years before the coronavirus pandemic, and in 2020 the state lost more residents to outmigration than it gained. Residents have migrated to Texas as well as to neighboring states such as Arizona, Nevada, and Oregon. California lost 170,000 residents to other states in 2019, and Texas was the top destination for those who left. California outmigration is driven primarily by residents making less than $100,000 per year as well as people without college degrees, according to census data analyzed by the Washington Post. Meanwhile, Texas has gained seats from natural population growth as well as in-migration. Florida saw similar trends in 2020, with residents moving in during the pandemic. Both states resisted imposing sweeping school and business closures, and most of Florida’s schools have been open for in-person learning since September. Some areas of Texas were already growing in population before the pandemic. The city of Austin grew by 30 percent from 2010 through 2019, making it the fastest-growing metro area in the country. During the coronavirus pandemic Austin has become a destination for tech workers leaving the San Francisco Bay Area. Tesla head Elon Musk is building a factory on the city outskirts, and while he hasn’t revealed where he lives in Texas, Musk has moved the headquarters of his personal foundation to downtown Austin.

  • WNBA training camp tracker: Asia Durr likely to miss 2nd season with COVID-19 'long hauler' symptoms

    Welcome to the Yahoo Sports 2021 WNBA training camp tracker. Preseason games will be held May 1-11 with rosters finalized on May 13. Keep up with the league’s latest news before the tipoff of the 25th anniversary season on May 14.

  • Legislators send DeSantis a bill to limit citizen initiatives. Is it constitutional?

    Floridians who want to amend the state Constitution through a citizen initiative and bypass an unresponsive state Legislature will now have their ability to finance the effort severely limited if a bill sent to the governor by the Florida House on Monday becomes law.

  • Blake Lively's Intricate NYC-Themed Manicure Would Make Serena van der Woodsen Smile

    Spotted: Blake Lively wearing NYC nail art that would make Serena van der Woodsen proud. The former Gossip Girl actress paid tribute to the Big Apple recently with a detailed manicure that takes inspiration from the most popular sites of the city.