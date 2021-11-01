Miami prosecutors partly dismiss charges against Maduro ally

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2021 file photo, pedestrians walk near a poster asking for the freedom of Colombian businessman and Venezuelan special envoy Alex Saab, and that reads in Spanish "They haven't been able to bend him," in Caracas, Venezuela. Venezuela’s government quietly offered in 2020 to release imprisoned Americans, the so-called Citgo 6 along with two former Green Berets tied to a failed cross border raid, in exchange for the U.S. letting go Saab, a key financier of President Nicolás Maduro, who was extradited to Miami in Oct. 2021. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOSHUA GOODMAN
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MIAMI (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Miami have dismissed several criminal charges against an ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro due to assurances they made to Cape Verde over a year ago as part of a rancorous extradition fight.

Alex Saab now faces a single count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. If found guilty, ha faces up to 20 years in prison — the maximum allowed by the African island nation when it agreed to send Saab to the U.S. last month.

The case against Saab has further strained relations between Washington and Caracas, which considers the Colombian-born businessman a diplomat. It also has disrupted nascent talks between Maduro's government and its opponents.

Saab, whose scheduled arraignment Monday was postponed for two weeks, is accused of paying bribes to siphon off $350 million from state contracts to build housing for Venezuela’s socialist government.

Maduro's government has condemned Saab's arrest as a form of kidnapping and spared no effort trying to block his extradition to the U.S. following his detention 16 months ago in Cape Verde while making a fuel stop en route to Iran.

It considers the 49-year-old a keeper of state secrets and has said any attempts to extract a confession could compromise Venezuela's national security. It's also rallied to its side Russia, which also considers his extradition illegal.

But it's unclear what leverage the Venezuelans have in preventing Saab from cooperating with federal investigators in exchange for a lighter sentence.

Almost as soon as Saab was place on a U.S.-bound Department of Justice airplane, Maduro’s government suspended negotiations taking place in Mexico with Venezuela’s U.S.-backed opposition, accusing the Biden administration of seeking to sabotage the talks.

The two sides have been meeting since August in a bid to jointly address the country’s ongoing humanitarian crisis, which has led more than 5 million people to flee the country in recent years, and pave the way for a democratic opening starting with this month’s regional elections.

Maduro's government also threw back into jail six American oil executives it accuses of corruption. They had been under house arrest in another politically charged case marked by allegations of wrongful detention.

Saab was indicted in 2019 on money-laundering charges for allegedly bribing Venezuelan officials and falsifying import documents to pocket more than $350 million from a low-income housing project.

On the same day as his indictment, he was sanctioned by the Trump administration for allegedly utilizing a network of shell companies spanning the globe — Turkey, Hong Kong, Mexico and the United Arab Emirates — to hide windfall profits from overvalued food contracts. Last month, his long-time business partner, fellow Colombian Alvaro Pulido, was indicted along with four others, including a former Venezuelan governor, that between 2016 and 2018 allegedly received more than $1 billion from Venezuelan state coffers for the purchase of food and medicine.

But Saab’s importance to Maduro's government ran much deeper.

As the U.S. ratcheted up sanctions on Venezuela, he is believed to have emerged as the government's main fixer with the international connections to circumvent the U.S. restrictions. His trip to Iran, described as a humanitarian mission by Maduro, was aimed at securing deals to sell the country's crude oil in exchange for much-needed fuel and other goods.

The Biden administration has tried to downplay the political impact of Saab’s extradition while blasting Maduro for using it as a pretext to suspend negotiations.

The case however is being closely followed by the families of nine Americans imprisoned in Venezuela who see Saab's future closely intertwined with the fate of their loved ones.

Those jailed include six oil executives who had been working for the Houston subsidiary of Venezuela’s state-owned oil giant PDVSA who were convicted and sentenced last year to long prison sentences for embezzling funds from a never-executed plan to refinance Citgo’s bonds. The families of the so-called Citgo 6 and the U.S. government have vehemently rejected the accusations and consider the men wrongfully detained.

Within hours of Saab’s extradition, security forces returned the oil executives to the infamous Helicoide jail where they’ve been held on and off since being lured to Caracas in 2017 for a meeting at which they were arrested by masked police who stormed a conference room where they were gathered.

Also at the prison is former U.S. Marine Matthew Heath, who is awaiting trial on weapons charges tied to a supposed plan to sabotage refineries, and two former Green Berets Caracas has tied to a failed cross-border raid from Colombia to overthrow Maduro.

___

Follow Goodman on Twitter: @APJoshGoodman

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. court postpones arraignment of Maduro ally Saab

    (Reuters) -A close ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro will now be arraigned on charges of money laundering in federal court in Miami on Nov. 15, two weeks later than originally planned, in a case that has further strained already frayed relations between Washington and Caracas. Prosecutors say Alex Saab, a Colombia-born businessman and top dealmaker for Maduro's socialist government, siphoned around $350 million out of Venezuela via the United States as part of a bribery scheme linked to Venezuela's state-controlled exchange rate.

  • Carmelo Anthony with an and one vs the Houston Rockets

    Carmelo Anthony (Los Angeles Lakers) with an and one vs the Houston Rockets, 10/31/2021

  • Woman says she was approached by 'big cat' while walking dogs

    She said the large animal started following them through the woods until one of her dogs started barking, sending the animal away.

  • Assistant director on Baldwin movie 'shocked and saddened' at fatal shooting

    The assistant director who handed Alec Baldwin a gun with a live bullet made his first comments on Monday on the movie set shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Dave Halls, in a statement to the New York Post, did not address the details of the incident while filming last month in New Mexico but said he was "shocked and saddened" at the death of Hutchins. According to court documents, Halls told Baldwin the gun was "cold" or safe when he handed it to him during a rehearsal on the low budget Western movie.

  • Miami prosecutors dismiss most money-laundering charges against Alex Saab. Here’s why

    In a surprising move, federal prosecutors in Miami have agreed to dismiss almost all of the lengthy indictment against Alex Saab, a businessman close to Venezuela’s president who is accused of laundering $350 million in Venezuelan government funds into the United States. It was done as part of a secret deal made with the Republic of Cape Verde to gain his extradition to the United States, disclosed in court papers filed Monday.

  • U.S. judge dismisses most money laundering charges against Maduro ally Saab

    A U.S. judge in Florida on Monday dismissed money laundering counts against Alex Saab, an ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, but he remains accused of one count of conspiracy to launder money, a court filing showed. The order was issued by U.S. District Judge Robert Scola. Saab was extradited https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-venezuela-politics-saab/cape-verde-supreme-court-rules-on-extradition-of-maduro-envoy-idUSKBN2BA0HQ last month to the United States from Cape Verde, where he was detained in the summer of 2020 on a U.S. warrant.

  • Britain tells France: back down in 48 hours or we get tough

    Britain gave France 48 hours on Monday to back down in a fishing row that threatens to spiral into a wider trade dispute between two of Europe's biggest economies or face tortuous legal action under the Brexit trade deal. Post-Brexit bickering over fish culminated last Wednesday in the French seizure of a British scallop dredger, the Cornelis Gert Jan, in French waters near Le Havre. Paris has threatened sanctions from Nov. 2 that could snarl cross-Channel trade.

  • Eli’s World: 49ers backfield no longer a committee

    The #49ers' backfield-by-committee approach is over. Elijah Mitchell is firmly RB1 in San Francisco.

  • Manchin says he won't be pressured into reconciliation vote

    Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said Monday he won't be pressured into supporting a $1.75 trillion expansion of the nation's social safety net and urged House progressives to pass a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill in the interim.Why it matters: Manchin's declarations — and the unusually strong language he used in making them — show Democrats are no closer to passing the two bills that House leaders had hoped to move this week, and President Biden has said will define his presidency.Stay on top of t

  • New NASA Chart Puts Signs of Aliens Reports into Context

    A team of NASA scientists has come up with a framework that people can use to put "signs of alien life" discoveries into a realistic context. The post New NASA Chart Puts Signs of Aliens Reports into Context appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Careless motorists are killing bison in Grand Teton National Park

    At least five bison have been struck and killed by vehicles during the past two weeks in Grand Teton National Park, prompting officials to issue a plea to motorists.

  • Kim Seon-ho approved to film for Sad Tropics as leaked texts improve his image

    Text messages reportedly between the rising star and his ex-girlfriend appear to show that he did not force an abortion on her.

  • 2 adults, 2 kids found dead in apparent Colorado murder-suicide

    One resident who lives in the rural Colorado Springs neighborhood where the crime happened said “we’ve never had anything like this out here.”

  • ‘Nobody can really stop me,’ KS Rep. Aaron Coleman said. And they haven’t even tried

    Get this young man the help he so obviously needs. | Editorial

  • The US Navy has figured out what a nuclear-powered attack submarine ran into in the South China Sea: report

    The Navy still wasn't sure last week, but it has now completed its investigation into the incident involving USS Connecticut, a new report says.

  • The Demand for Money Behind Many Police Traffic Stops

    Harold Brown’s contribution to the local treasury began as so many others have in Valley Brook, Oklahoma: A police officer saw that the light above his license plate was out. “You pulled me over for that? Come on, man,” said Brown, a security guard headed home from work at 1:30 a.m. Expressing his annoyance was all it took. The officer yelled at Brown, ordered him out of the car and threw him to the pavement. After a trip to jail that night in 2018, hands cuffed and blood running down his face,

  • Judge starts Rittenhouse trial with trivia and lectures

    The judge presiding over Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial opened jury selection Monday with a round of “Jeopardy!”-like trivia, assured potential jurors he doesn't have COVID-19 and reached back to the fall of the Roman Empire to emphasize the gravity of their duty. Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder drew laughs in the courtroom — and some cringes on social media — as he peppered potential jurors with trivia questions, and offered commentary on some. When the answer to one was the movie “Psycho,” the 75-year-old Schroeder quipped: “Heard of it.”

  • Jan. 6 'Influencer' Who Said She's 'Definitely Not Going To Jail' Should Go To Jail, Feds Say

    Jenna Ryan, a Trump-loving real estate broker, called Jan. 6 "one of the best days of my life" and bragged that she wouldn't go to jail because she's white.

  • Kansas Rep. Aaron Coleman arrested on domestic violence charge by Overland Park police

    Aaron Coleman, who was previously accused of abusive behavior, was arrested Saturday night in Overland Park and booked in the Johnson County Jail.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene retweets letter from Capitol riot suspect who said he was 'non violent' but appeared to attack an officer and say he punched his head 5 times

    Marjorie Taylor Greene retweeted a letter from Nathaniel DeGrave, who wrote that he "never assaulted anyone" and that his body armor was a costume.