Miami rapper Gunplay accused of pointing an AK-47 at his wife while she held their baby

Miami rapper Gunplay remained in jail Monday afternoon after his Sunday morning arrest on domestic violence and child abuse charges. His wife told police he put the end of an AK-47 assault weapon on her chest while she held their infant daughter.

As of 3:40 p.m. Monday, the 43-year-old, whose real name is Richard Morales, hadn’t posted his $17,500 bond on charges of domestic violence-battery, domestic violence-false imprisonment and domestic violence-child abuse without great bodily harm. An arrest report says Morales issued denials to the police about all the accusations associated with the charges.

After he posts bond, Gunplay will be on house arrest and under the standard pre-trial Stay Away Orders regarding his wife and their 6-month-old daughter.

A noisy argument

An arrest report says after returning to the Camden Brickell Apartments from a family dinner out, Morales was enjoying some Xbox video game time late Saturday night. His wife told police Morales was “highly intoxicated” and loud playing his video game, which she worried would wake up their child.

Morales reacted, she said, by throwing glass cups and liquor bottles at her. She said she covered the baby with a blanket to keep her safe from any flying glass shards.

That’s when, the report says she told police, Morales grabbed an AK-47, pressed the barrel into her chest and declared, “I will blow your s--- back!”

Morales’ wife said he wouldn’t let her leave the apartment and tried to snatch their daughter from her by the neck and head. She told police she began yelling for help, Morales went into the building hallway yelling for help and she put the AK-47 into her luggage.

When Morales ran down the hallway, she said, she left while her parents had called police.