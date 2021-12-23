Miami real estate agent in custody as cops announce arrest of ‘suspected serial killer.’

Miami police officials plan to announce the arrest of a “suspected serial killer” on Thursday evening.

Law-enforcement sources have identified the man as Willy Suarez Maceo, 25, who was in jail Thursday afternoon on a trespassing charge. Police plan to arrest him on an attempted murder charge.

He is being investigated for two shootings that happened on Tuesday night. In one case, a victim survived. In the other, a suspected homeless man was shot to death in the Wynwood area. Detectives are also investigating him in connection to another slaying from October.

According to one source, investigators have recovered a car and a firearm believed to have been used in this week’s attacks.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and interim Police Chief Manuel Morales are expected to announce the arrest outside the Miami Police Department downtown at 5 p.m. A press release did not identify the suspect or offer any other information.

Records show Suarez Maceo is a licensed real estate broker; Century 21 lists him as working in Miami, Kendall, South Miami and Palmetto Bay.

According to his Facebook page, Suarez Maceo is from Cuba and attended Miami Sunset Senior High School. His Facebook page is a Miami potpourri of luxury cars, bikini models and photos of Suarez Maceo at a cryptocurrency conference in June.

His Instagram page features homes for sale across South Florida, and him posing in front of a Porsche at the Cryptocurrency Fintech Convention in 2021 and how-to real estate videos.