Two Miami Republicans break rank, vote with Democrats to investigate Jan. 6 riot

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Samantha J. Gross
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Miami U.S. Reps. Carlos Gimenez and Maria Elvira Salazar broke ranks with the rest of Florida’s Republican delegation Wednesday, voting to create a commission to investigate the violent Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Gimenez and Salazar, both freshmen lawmakers, were among 35 Republicans who joined 217 Democrats in support of a bill that creates a mechanism to investigate the day a violent mass of Donald Trump supporters overran the Capitol as Congress prepared to vote to confirm Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election.

The bill, if passed by the Senate, would create an independent 10-member commission that would create a proposal for securing the Capitol and an official accounting of the deadly riot.

Though dozens of Republicans supported the proposal — which passed the House 252-175 — Gimenez and Salazar were the only Republicans from Florida to vote in favor of the bill. They split with the dean of Miami House Republicans, U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart. (U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster did not vote on the bill.)

By breaking rank, both members defied Trump and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, who worked to get them elected. Trump issued a statement Tuesday urging Republicans to vote against what he called a “Democrat trap.”

In a statement, Gimenez — who voted Jan. 7 to overturn the results of the presidential election in two states — said “we need to analyze the facts surrounding the assault on the Capitol building on January 6th. These recommendations from the Commission will produce valuable insight on how to improve our security at the Capitol and what can be done to prevent these events from happening again.”

He tamped down the fears of some members that Democrats will politicize the process, and said he is certain Republicans will have “an equal voice at the table.”

“There is no doubt that January 6th left many questions to be asked of those in charge of the security protocols on Capitol Hill,” he said. “This commission will provide a legitimized mechanism for those questions to be answered.”

Gimenez told CNN Wednesday that “I’ve been able to break ranks with my party on a number of issues, unlike the Democrats who don’t break ranks.”

“Apparently Nancy Pelosi does not like any of her Democrats to break ranks.”

A Salazar spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Capitol attack commission advances in Congress, but Republicans resist

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A proposal to create a 9/11-style commission to investigate the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack by a mob of Donald Trump's supporters advanced in Congress on Tuesday even as one key Republican announced opposition and another suggested the former president could become a witness. The Democratic-backed proposal won approval in the House of Representatives Rules Committee, setting up a planned vote in the full House on Wednesday. The party-line vote in the committee, with Democrats in favor and Republicans against, came hours after Kevin McCarthy, the top House Republican and a Trump ally, announced his opposition.

  • Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger announces reelection campaign

    Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R), who was attacked by former President Trump and several other Republicans for rejecting false claims about the 2020 election, announced Tuesday that he is running for reelection in 2022, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.Why it matters: The embattled incumbent faces a strong primary challenge from Trump-endorsed Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.). If he wins the Republican nomination, he may face a rising state Democratic star Bee Nguyen and an electorate energized by Republican efforts to restrict access to voting in the state.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Context: Raffensperger refused to overturn the state's 2020 election count, and as a result, has been criticized by multiple fellow Republicans who believe he did not do enough to defend Trump.Raffensperger's office confirmed in March that it is investigating Trump's efforts to overturn the state's election, including a January phone call between Trump and Raffensperger during which the former president asked him to "find" enough votes to flip the result.What they're saying: During a speech Tuesday, Raffensperger said the rule of law is the most essential element in American democracy, according to AJC.“Now I’ve lived it and I can tell you it’s very important to the very fabric of society and us as Americans,” he said. “When the time came to choose I had to make a decision. And I came down on the side of the rule of law.”More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 35 Republicans buck Trump, back study of Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    Thirty-five House Republicans joined Democrats in voting to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, risking the wrath of former President Donald Trump and flouting GOP leaders who condemned the proposal as unfairly partisan and unneeded. The Republican mavericks were led Wednesday by New York Rep. John Katko, who wrote the measure with Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss. Katko, that panel's top Republican, was battling two tides that have overwhelmed Congress in recent years: the nearly overwhelming potency Trump still has among Republicans and a jagged-edged partisanship that often confounds even mundane legislation. “I encourage all members, Republicans and Democrats alike, to put down their swords for once, just for once, and support this bill," Katko said before the House approved the measure.

  • UK PM Johnson acknowledges his "huge debt" to nurses

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson acknowledged on Wednesday his "own huge debt" to nurses working in the health service after he was asked about a nurse who tended to him last year but has since decided to quit. A nurse who looked after Johnson in a hospital intensive care ward as he battled COVID-19 is leaving her job, with a newspaper saying on Tuesday she had become fed up with his government's treatment of healthcare workers. "I think the whole house (of parliament) acknowledges our collective debt to the nurses of the NHS (National Health Service) and I certainly acknowledge my own huge personal debt and that's why of all the professions in this country ... in very, very tough times, we have asked the public sector pay review board to look at an increase in pay for nurses," he told parliament.

  • Nurse who treated UK PM Johnson for COVID slams government as she quits job: paper

    A nurse who looked after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a hospital intensive care ward as he battled COVID-19 is leaving her job, with a newspaper saying she had become fed up with his government's treatment of healthcare workers. Jenny McGee, from New Zealand, was one of two nurses singled out for praise by Johnson for their care during his spell in hospital last April during which he said the National Health Service (NHS) had saved his life. The prime minister had heralded McGee and one of her colleagues for staying by his bedside at London's St Thomas' Hospital "when things could have gone either way".

  • House backs commission on Jan. 6 riot over GOP objections

    The House voted to create an independent commission on the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, sending the legislation to an uncertain future in the Senate as Republican leaders work to stop a bipartisan investigation that is opposed by former President Donald Trump. Democrats say an independent investigation is crucial to reckoning what happened that day, when a violent mob of Trump's supporters smashed into the Capitol to try and overturn President Joe Biden's victory. Modeled after the investigation into the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the legislation would establish an independent, 10-member commission that would make recommendations by the end of the year for securing the Capitol and preventing another insurrection.

  • House GOP leader McCarthy opposes 9/11-style commission on Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    A day before the House is expected to vote on bipartisan legislation that would form a 9/11-style commission to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has come out against it.

  • Biden and Netanyahu face rough early test of relationship

    President Joe Biden's efforts to persuade Benjamin Netanyahu to halt military strikes against Hamas in Gaza are plunging the two leaders into a difficult early test of the U.S.-Israeli relationship. The two have had other moments of tension over the years, and their current differences over the war in Gaza create a challenge that Biden was trying mightily to avoid. Biden told Netanyahu in a telephone call Wednesday that he expected “significant de-escalation” of the fighting by day's end, according to the White House.

  • 17 storylines in Buffalo Bills’ 2021 schedule

    Storyline for every Buffalo Bills game on 2021 NFL schedule.

  • Air & Sea Show returns to Miami Beach for Memorial Day Weekend with new COVID rules

    After being canceled last year due to COVID-19, the Hyundai Air & Sea Show will return to South Beach next weekend with its trademark military demonstrations — but without its annual concert and fireworks display.

  • Matthew Stafford: I’m very excited about playing for the Rams

    Matthew Stafford is engaged in his first offseason program on a new team for the first time he was a rookie. Pictures and videos released from the Rams on social media have shown Stafford dropping back and throwing passes to his new teammates from the team’s facility in Southern California. And while Stafford has experienced [more]

  • The St. Louis lawyer who pointed his gun at BLM protesters last year confirms he's running for Senate

    Mark McCloskey and his wife, Patricia, were photographed last summer pointing guns at protesters passing by their home.

  • Pelosi on what Republicans fear about a Jan. 6 commission: 'It sounds like they're afraid of the truth'

    During a press conference on Wednesday, before the vote on a bill that would create a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi responded to a reporter’s question about what some Republicans fear from such a panel. “I don’t know. You’d have to ask them what they’re afraid of,” Pelosi said. “It sounds like they’re afraid of the truth, and that’s most unfortunate.”

  • 'Vaccinated people are exceedingly safe,' doctor stresses amid reports of breakthrough cases

    Recent reports of breakthrough cases of COVID-19 sparked worry among many Americans, who feared that the coronavirus vaccines are not effective after all.

  • Miami police surround car on Belle Meade Island believed tied to hit and run death of teen

    This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

  • IOC President Bach to visit Japan from July 12 ahead of Tokyo 2020 Games -TV Asahi

    TOKYO (Reuters) -International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach will visit Japan from July 12, ahead of the start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 23, broadcaster TV Asahi reported on Thursday. Plans for Bach to visit Japan in May were postponed because of a government-issued state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus infections. IOC senior official John Coates will be visiting Japan from June 15 to finalise Olympic preparations on site, broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday, citing a statement by Coates.

  • McConnell said Senate GOP 'undecided' on commission to investigate Jan. 6 Capitol siege. 8 Senate Republicans voted against certifying the election after the attack.

    The House is set to vote on a bill to establish a commission to probe the Jan. 6 riots - the same day lawmakers voted to certify the 2020 election.

  • Bizarre conspiracy theory claims Biden didn’t test drive Ford truck and it was in control of secret service

    However, these theories did not hold water on further scrutiny by Internet users

  • Prince William, Duke of Cambridge gets his Covid vaccine

    The Duke of Cambridge has received his Covid vaccine. Prince William, 38, received the jab from NHS staff on Thursday morning at his local vaccination centre - the Science Museum in Kensington. Sharing a picture on the family's official Twitter account, he said: "On Tuesday I received my first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. "To all those working on the vaccine rollout - thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do."

  • 7 rural counties in Oregon that voted for Trump have voted to secede from the blue state and join Idaho

    "Idaho respects traditional morality and justice, and it doesn't get in the way of rural livelihoods," a group pushing the ballot measures says.