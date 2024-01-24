Miami restaurants might get vinegar and soy sauce that had rodent dung on the containers

Finding rodent poop on containers of vinegar and soy sauce at a North Miami-Dade restaurant supplier apparently didn’t cause those liquids to be thrown out, according to two state inspections.

The inspections took place on Jan. 17 and Friday at the storage facility of Harvest Valley, which claims to be “a premier foodservice distributor with a specialty in Asian foods” and has been in business since 1993.

When Florida Department of Agriculture inspector Pedro Vaquer first came by Harvest Valley’s place in the 501 NE 183rd St. industrial building, he noticed in the dry storage area “multiple apparent rodent excreta pellets on nine boxes of Marina white vinegar received from Marina Foods and on the wooden pallet resting on top of said boxes of white vinegar.”

But the vinegar from Medley-based Marina Foods wasn’t alone.

“Furthermore, observed one apparent rodent excreta pellet on each of three 5-gallon buckets of Kikkoman Soy Sauce...”

Inspector Vaquer dropped Stop Sales on all nine 4-gallon boxes of vinegar and all three buckets of soy sauce.

But when Vaquer returned two days later, he released the Stop Sales after seeing the “affected areas were cleaned, and sanitized...” and that Harvest Valley has “implemented a pest management control program.”

So, the vinegar and soy sauce were free to be sold to local restaurants.

Harvest Valley hasn’t returned a call or an email about the inspections.

