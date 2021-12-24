Miami schools ask public for help in finding missing teen Emma Elizabeth Rivera

School authorities in southern Florida need the public’s help to find a teen who went missing from her high school last week.

The Miami-Dade Schools Police are looking for Emma Elizabeth Rivera, 16, who was last seen at around 10 a.m. on Dec. 14 at Hialeah/Miami Lakes High School.

“Please help!” Miami-Dade Schools Police Dept. Chief of Police Edwin Lopez tweeted along with the Missing Juvenile poster issued Thursday.

Rivera was last seen wearing a grey school polo shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers, according to the flyer.

The teen has black hair and brown eyes and stands at 5 feet, 2 inches. She weighs around 140 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Schools Police Department Detective Steven Rovira at 305-995-COPS or email mdspdgiu@dadeschools.net. Information can also be given to Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.