Miami schools ask public for help in finding missing teen Emma Elizabeth Rivera

Jami Ganz, New York Daily News
·1 min read

School authorities in southern Florida need the public’s help to find a teen who went missing from her high school last week.

The Miami-Dade Schools Police are looking for Emma Elizabeth Rivera, 16, who was last seen at around 10 a.m. on Dec. 14 at Hialeah/Miami Lakes High School.

“Please help!” Miami-Dade Schools Police Dept. Chief of Police Edwin Lopez tweeted along with the Missing Juvenile poster issued Thursday.

Rivera was last seen wearing a grey school polo shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers, according to the flyer.

The teen has black hair and brown eyes and stands at 5 feet, 2 inches. She weighs around 140 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Schools Police Department Detective Steven Rovira at 305-995-COPS or email mdspdgiu@dadeschools.net. Information can also be given to Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

