How Miami schools board members’ personal proposals distract from district business

Sommer Brugal
·8 min read

Each month, school boards from across the state, including Miami-Dade County’s, meet to discuss policy and approve routine updates brought forward by district staff. They approve issues such as personnel changes, monthly financial reports and new policies to ensure compliance with the state.

But in Miami-Dade County Public Schools, the school board also sets aside time monthly to discuss items individual board members propose, called H items — something not all other districts in the state do.

H items — often a mixed bag — allow for members to propose things like possible initiatives to reaffirm the district’s “commitment to addressing the digital divide;” encourage the superintendent to “utilize the district’s communication resources to raise parental and community awareness of Florida’s Back-to-School first sales tax holiday;” “establish a school construction task force;” and an effort to “recognize Thursday, May 4, 2023, as the National Day of Prayer.”

This past calendar year, from January to December, school board members in Miami proposed a combined 124 H items. More than half of those, however — 72, or about 58% — had no direct relation to classrooms or district students, a Miami Herald analysis found. Just 13 were directly related to classroom changes that would impact students, while 39 were partially related.

READ MORE: As DeSantis injects politics into school boards, parents are getting more influence

These items “are a waste,” said former school board member Marta Perez. Board members in other districts don’t propose as many items, she said. But in Miami-Dade, board members “put it up for political purposes to make it sound like they’re encouraging this or that.” (While a board member, Perez advocated to do away with board member initiatives while on the dais and proposed meeting once at the start of the year to approve all recognitions and endorsements for the entire year.)

The Herald’s review highlights what some have argued is a misguided effort that often occupies the majority of a multiple-hour meeting, interferes with staff’s ability to be as efficient as possible and, in some cases, offers a platform for politicking while on the dais. Others, though, see the analysis as an opportunity to bolster community input and possibly reshape how board member priorities are considered.

The Herald reached out to Chairwoman Mari Tere Rojas to discuss the analysis and board member priorities, but did not receive a response. In 2023, Rojas proposed the most H items of any board member.

‘Initiatives that may not directly address students’ needs’

According to district staff, it wasn’t until the early to mid 2010s that monthly board meeting agendas started to include a section dedicated to board member priorities — H items — that often reflect personal priorities for board members. Before then, staff said, members added priorities to any section of the agenda, whether it be academics or purchasing sections.

But in the years that followed, as the H item section became increasingly bloated with recognitions and endorsements, some, including Perez, saw them as increasingly time consuming and a poor use of taxpayer dollars.

“When you have a school board meeting, [the superintendent’s cabinet] has to be there and stay until the meeting is over. It’s very costly” because of the overtime and a waste of taxpayer dollars, she explained to the Herald. Moreover, she said, determining whether something is feasible “doesn’t mean anything. It’s just to say, ‘I put up an item and it sounds good.’”

More than 50 items proposed by members last year set out to “explore the feasibility” of implementing a new program or creating new focus groups, for example, or “conduct a review” of existing programs or policies to possibly then amend or update, the Herald’s analysis found.

READ MORE: Classical education may be rolled out at Miami-Dade school — first for conservative model

For Mina Hosseini, executive director of P.S. 305, a nonprofit organization that engages families with the school district, the number of items that set out to explore the possibility of or review existing policies is a good example of how H items often aren’t the best use of district staff’s time or limited resources — especially because many don’t seem to address the immediate needs of the community.

“The overarching issue is that we have a district that is not going to be able to sustain itself from a budgetary perspective and yet, we are continuing to ask staff to explore initiatives that may not directly address students’ needs,” she told the Herald. She questioned what framework members were using to bring an item forward, or if it was a personal idea that’s tested through the district’s resources.

The Herald’s analysis categorized items into three buckets: directly related to students, partially related and not related.

Items that were directly related proposed a change to how a student operates in school on a day-to-day basis, whether it be changes to how they learn or the type of curriculum offered: a proposal to consider the implementation of a classical education curriculum model constituted a direct relation to students, for example.

Partial relation was determined to be an initiative that didn’t have an immediate impact on students’ days inside school, but rather, an eventual impact or initiative they could choose to be a part of.

Those proposals ranged from creating a task force to review current practices that could help the district recruit temporary or substitute teachers, conducting a review of the district’s transportation guidelines while students are riding the bus and exploring whether the district could partner with local municipalities and the county to have an emergency rescue vehicle at sporting events. A proposal to require schools to alert board members and district staff when a complaint results in the reassignment or removal of a book or title was also considered a partial relation.

Most safety and security initiatives were determined to be partially related because they often focused on reviewing or enhancing existing policies. A proposal that set out to review current policies governing weapons on campuses and “ensure employees are aware of relevant and required policies” was considered a partial relation.

READ MORE: Black community wants apology after School Board member tried to block colleague at meeting

Items that had no relation to students or classrooms were determined to be those that focused on how the district or board conducts business, as well as endorsements and recognition that often serve as a symbolic gesture rather than a tangible change. Both a proposal to “strengthen” meeting notice requirements and another to recognize March 2, 2023 as “Read Across America Day” fell into the “no relation” category.

Still, 35, or about 28%, of H items in 2023 proposed recognizing or endorsing a month, day or period of time, according to the analysis — initiatives that were often the most contentious and took up many hours of already lengthy meetings.

In 2022, for example, a proposal by then board member and current Doral Mayor Christi Fraga proposed recognizing National Day of Prayer led droves of community members to speak out on the issue, with the item occupying a large portion of a nearly 13-hour meeting that ended at midnight. (Board meetings begin at 11 a.m.)

In September 2023, 10 hours of the monthly meeting were dedicated to an H item that sought to recognize October as LGBTQ History Month — a proposal that failed for the second year in a row — while the board spent just about an hour discussing the district’s budget for the year with little to no commentary from either the public or board members.

Improvements to H items

Though he didn’t comment on whether H items should be removed entirely — or the overarching history of board priorities — Democratic pollster Fernand Amandi, said he can “certainly say” the board agenda has been used for politicking from the dais for initiatives that often underscore culture war issues.

In December 2022, the board approved an H item that aimed to ensure the American and Florida flags are properly displayed in classrooms and district buildings, in addition to “federally protected flags and classes.” One month later, the board walked that back and amended the policy to prohibit any flags unrelated to the curriculum, such as flags from another country or a Black Lives Matter flag, for example, from being displayed throughout the year.

READ MORE: After school bars elementary student reading, school board wants to know of book challenges

The perception of increased politicking, in addition to the amount of time district staff are required to spend seeing board members’ requests through, are among some reasons Hosseini has come to agree with Perez’s stance on removing H items entirely from the agenda.

But in the event that H items “can be meaningful,” she hopes the board can develop “some sort of rubric” members can follow to ensure every item aligns with the strategic plan and ensure community needs are met.

Another way to better streamline proposals could be expanding community input on proposals before they reach the board’s agenda, whether that be via district-organized task forces or subcommittees, said NAACP President Daniella Pierre.

Doing so, she argued, could help further ensure initiatives are “equitable and student-centric.” Plus, she said, there’s likely already a task force or subcommittee in place that could provide a community perspective on ideas before district staff is tasked with determining what is or isn’t possible.

Recommended Stories

  • How new inflation numbers complicate the Fed's next move on rates

    A new reading on inflation out Thursday offers another challenge to investor expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut in March

  • Whispp brings electronic larynx voice boxes into this millennium

    Having a voice is important - figuratively and literally - and not being able to speak is a major impediment to communication. Whispp is working to change the game for individuals with speech disorders and voice disabilities, bringing voice boxes into the current millennium with its groundbreaking AI-powered assistive speech and phone-calling app. At CES 2024, the company launched its newest phone-calling feature that converts whispered and vocal cord-impaired speech into a user’s natural voice in real time.

  • Stock market news today: US stocks slide as inflation jumps more than expected

    Stocks fell into negative territory after the latest inflation report showed prices increases aren't falling as quickly as expected.

  • State-backed hackers are exploiting new Ivanti VPN zero-days — but no patches yet

    U.S. software giant Ivanti has confirmed that hackers are exploiting two critical-rated vulnerabilities affecting its widely-used corporate VPN appliance, but said that patches won’t be available until the end of the month. Ivanti said the two vulnerabilities — tracked as CVE-2023-46805 and CVE-2024-21887 — were found in its Ivanti Connect Secure software. Formerly known as Pulse Connect Secure, this is a remote access VPN solution that enables remote and mobile users to access corporate resources over the internet.

  • Best used trucks to buy in 2024

    The Ford F-Series is the best-selling new vehicle, and the Ford F-150 is the best-selling used vehicle overall, closely followed by the Chevrolet Silverado.

  • Hertz is selling 20,000 EVs and replacing them with gas cars

    Hertz is selling off a third of its electric vehicle fleet, which is predominantly made up of Teslas, and will buy gas cars with some of the money it makes from the sales. The company cited lower demand for EVs and higher-than-expected repair costs as reasons for the decision. Hertz told shareholders that it believes it will be able to make up that loss in the coming years.

  • Returnmates, now Sway, bags $19.5M Series A to manage e-commerce returns

    Total returns for the industry amounted to $743 billion in merchandise in 2023, according to the National Retail Federation and Appriss Retail. Returnmates, now rebranded as Sway, is the latest to attract new venture capital for its approach to delivery and returns that focuses on the customer. Additional participants include Blackhorn Ventures, Lightshed Ventures and Rise of the Rest Revolution.

  • Amazon's 'Just Walk Out' tech now works with employee badges

    Amazon's computer vision and sensor-powered Just Walk Out retail technology, which allows customers to shop at stores and then skip the cashier line when it's time to check out, is now expanding to corporate domains with support for employee badges as the payment mechanism. The retail giant announced today the launch of "badge pay," a new option that will initially bring Just Walk Out technology to a hospital setting. With the launch, doctors, nurses, and other healthcare staff will be able to grab food and beverages from their hospital's Just Walk Out store by scanning their employee badges.

  • Microsoft expands EU data localization efforts to cover system logs

    Microsoft has ticked off the second phase of its rollout of a data localization offering in the European Union. The latest deployment to the "EU Data Boundary for the Microsoft Cloud", as it brands the infrastructure, kicked off in at the start of last year. Microsoft had said it expected the second phase of the rollout to be completed at the end of 2023 so it's keeping roughly to schedule.

  • D-Orbit raises $110M to reach new heights in space logistics services

    Logistics has become the cornerstone of how so much works on earth -- we may order things online, but ultimately we need to get products and ourselves from A to B -- and some believe that logistics models will be even more important in the remote realms of space. D-Orbit, an Italian startup that provides an array of logistics services for companies operating satellites and other services in space, has raised €100 million ($110 million) in a Series C round of equity funding. The current investment is led by a strategic backer, Marubeni Corporation out of Japan's industrial sector, with Avantgarde (a regular investor in the space industry), CDP Venture Capital, Seraphim Space Investment Trust, United Ventures, Indaco Venture Partners, Neva SGR and Primo Ventures also participating.

  • Finn raises $109M on a $658M valuation, taking its car subscription platform up another gear

    Finn, a startup based out of Munich that operates a platform for new car subscriptions -- an alternative to buying or leasing for those who want to drive new vehicles -- has raised a sizable round of growth funding, money it plans to use to expand its tech and reach, with a move into more electric vehicles and cloud-based tools to manage its services. The company, which currently manages 25,000 subscriptions in Germany and the U.S., has raised €100 million ($109-110 million), a Series C that values the company at €600 million post-money ($658 million at current rates). Planet First Partners, a European growth equity firm that says it focuses on sustainability, is leading the round.

  • Nick Saban’s biggest moments at Alabama: Titles, marches and miracles

    Nick Saban's finest hours at Alabama weren't always when he hoisted a trophy, though he did plenty of that, too.

  • 4 takeaways from the fiery final GOP debate between Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis before Iowa — and Trump's town hall

    Why DeSantis and Haley are still fighting to be the last non-Trump Republican standing.

  • IRS still has ways to go in modernizing, improving service, watchdog report says

    Despite $80 billion in new funding, taxpayers continued to face delays, particularly victims of tax-related identity theft.

  • Some parents use AirTags to keep tabs on their kids. Should they?

    Parents who use AirTags on their kids cite safety concerns — but there are limitations, and risks, experts warn.

  • Alaska Airlines cancels all 737 Max 9 flights through Jan. 13. Here's what we know about the door plug investigation.

    Alaska Airlines announced Wednesday it has decided to cancel all flights on 737 Max 9 airplanes through Saturday.

  • Who knew dogs enjoyed downtempo music?

    Would you subscribe to an AI dog music service?

  • NCAA president Charlie Baker explains 'unusual' decision to reveal Michigan sign-stealing investigation

    By revealing the sign-stealing probe to the world midway through the season, Baker believes it legitimized Michigan's run to a national title.

  • Bottled water contains thousands of nanoplastics, new study shows. How can you avoid them?

    Nanoplastics are more prevalent in bottled water than scientists originally thought — and it could have an impact on your health. Here's what to know.

  • Zoe Care uses existing Wi-Fi signals to detect falls in care homes

    Zoe Care is taking a different approach, by using existing Wi-Fi signals (and the way our bodies change how Wi-Fi reception works) to detect humans and their activities. Using Wi-Fi signals is a pretty cool, non-intrusive solution that addresses the key issues of privacy and ease of use that often plague conventional remote monitoring technologies. The device doubles as a smart plug, and uses a sensor to gather and analyze Wi-Fi signals.