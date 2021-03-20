Miami sets earlier curfew after spring break crowds, fights

  • City of Miami Beach Police officers arrest several males on Ocean Drive and 10th Street as spring break has officially begun Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 in Miami Beach, Fla. Miami Beach officials are imposing an emergency 8 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew effective immediately, saying large, out-of-control spring break crowds crammed the beaches, trashed some restaurant properties and brawled in the streets. Tourists and hotel guests are being told to stay indoors during the curfew hours. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP)
  • Despite the coronavirus, spring breakers return to South Beach and walk along Ocean Drive that is closed to traffic on Thursday, March 12, 2021. Miami Beach officials are imposing an emergency 8 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew effective immediately, saying large, out-of-control spring break crowds crammed the beaches, trashed some restaurant properties and brawled in the streets. Tourists and hotel guests are being told to stay indoors during the curfew hours. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)
  • People watch as City of Miami Beach Police officers arrest several males on Ocean Drive and 10th Street as spring break has officially begun, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 in Miami Beach, Fla. Miami Beach officials are imposing an emergency 8 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew effective immediately, saying large, out-of-control spring break crowds crammed the beaches, trashed some restaurant properties and brawled in the streets. Tourists and hotel guests are being told to stay indoors during the curfew hours. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP)
  • City of Miami Beach Police officers are ready to enforce strict rules part of the zero tolerance campaign Miami Beach Vacation Responsibly as spring break has officially begun Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 in Miami Beach, Fla. Miami Beach officials are imposing an emergency 8 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew effective immediately, saying large, out-of-control spring break crowds crammed the beaches, trashed some restaurant properties and brawled in the streets. Tourists and hotel guests are being told to stay indoors during the curfew hours. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP)
  • City of Miami Beach have placed signs along the beach as part of the Miami Beach Vacation Responsibly campaign advising spring breakers of the zero tolerance rules, Tuesday, March 2, 2021 in Miami Beach, Fla. Miami Beach officials are imposing an emergency 8 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew effective immediately, saying large, out-of-control spring break crowds crammed the beaches, trashed some restaurant properties and brawled in the streets. Tourists and hotel guests are being told to stay indoors during the curfew hours. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP)
1 / 5

Spring Break-Miami Curfew

City of Miami Beach Police officers arrest several males on Ocean Drive and 10th Street as spring break has officially begun Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 in Miami Beach, Fla. Miami Beach officials are imposing an emergency 8 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew effective immediately, saying large, out-of-control spring break crowds crammed the beaches, trashed some restaurant properties and brawled in the streets. Tourists and hotel guests are being told to stay indoors during the curfew hours. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP)
·2 min read

MIAMI (AP) — Officials are imposing an emergency 8 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew for Miami Beach, effective immediately after hard-partying spring break crowds trashed restaurants, brawled in the streets and gathered by the thousands without masks or social distancing, according to authorities.

At a news conference, officials blamed overwhelming and out-of-control spring break crowds for the curfew, which was taking effect Saturday night in South Beach, one of the nation's top party spots. Tourists and hotel guests are being told to stay indoors during curfew hours.

It's unclear how long the curfew will remain in effect, but Interim City Manager Raul Aguila told the Miami Herald that he recommends keeping the rules in place through at least April 12. A countywide midnight curfew was already in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These crowds are in the thousands,” Aguila said. “We’re at capacity.”

No pedestrians or vehicles will be allowed to enter the restricted area after 8 p.m. and all businesses in the vicinity must close, Aguila said, reading from a statement released by the city.

The curfew comes as a prominent bar, the Clevelander South Beach, announced it was temporarily suspending all food and beverage operations until at least March 24 after crowds crammed Ocean Drive, breaking out into street fights. At another restaurant next door, tables and chairs were smashed during a fight, news outlets reported.

Local officials and businesses have struggled to balance courting tourists to boost the economy while doing so safely amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Tourism is the Sunshine State’s No. 1 industry, generating more than $91 billion in 2018, and last year spring break was one of the first big casualties of the pandemic as beaches shut down across Florida when the U.S. went into strict lockdowns. Meanwhile, alarming scenes of college students heedlessly drinking, dancing and getting up close without masks were plastered across social media.

Miami tourism officials say billions of dollars were lost during those three months last year. The city's tourism arm just spent $5 million on its biggest national advertising campaign in 20 years.

At the same time, local officials banned alcohol from the beach, along with all alcohol sales after 10 p.m. in an effort to curb partying. The city even sent cellphone text messages to tourists warning, “Vacation Responsibly or Be Arrested.”

“Spring break in Miami Beach may be one of the great rites of passage, but only if you plan on following the rules. Otherwise, you might as well just stay home and save yourself the court costs,” the message read.

But local officials have struggled to enforce COVID ordinances. Under Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ pro-business stance, Florida has no statewide mask rules, limits on capacity or other such restrictions.

Recommended Stories

  • Miami Beach imposes 8 p.m. curfew to control spring break crowds

    Under the new order, police will block off the Art Deco historic district in South Beach at 8 p.m. and all businesses within the blocked-off area will be forced to close, Interim City Manager Raul Aguila told reporters on Saturday. "As we hit the peak of spring break, we are quite simply overwhelmed in the entertainment district." The crackdown comes as partiers from across the state and country have flocked to Miami Beach for its warm weather, famed party scene and loose COVID-19 restrictions compared to other states.

  • Miami Beach Freaks Out Over Massive Spring Break Crowds, Declares State of Emergency

    Joe Raedle/GettyThe city of Miami Beach declared a state of emergency Saturday as huge, rowdy crowds of spring breakers wreaked havoc in the streets.Authorities will enforce an 8 p.m. curfew each night beginning Saturday, and major roads into the city will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. but for one lane. Tourists are not being asked to leave, rather to stay at their hotels after hours.Universities throughout the country have canceled the usual weeklong spring holiday, but academic obligations have not stopped students from hitting vacation spots, especially in Florida where coronavirus precautions are more lax than in other states.8th and Ocean #SouthBeach pic.twitter.com/yRV4yVSKu0— Janine Stanwood (@JanineStanwood) March 20, 2021 Crowds of hundreds of partygoers have turned violent in recent days, brawling in the streets with the use of restaurants’ outdoor dining tables and chairs. A fight that started Thursday night at a restaurant on Ocean Drive, a popular party boulevard, ended in multiple arrests and anti-riot countermeasures from police, including firing pepper balls into the mob.A 29-year-old Miami Beach resident told The Daily Beast, “Time and time again during this pandemic, tourists are ruining everything.”Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said at a Saturday press conference, “I love that this is a beautiful place, that people come here to gather and enjoy our weather and our beaches. But right now, it has become too challenging in the tourism industry to continue that way.”Gelber speculated that spring breakers have hit the destination city harder than usual because “there are very few places in the country that are open.”Spring Break Sends Late-Night Miami Club Scene Over the EdgeThe Clevelander hotel, a well-known destination on Ocean Drive, announced Saturday that it would close its restaurant and bar until March 24 as a safety precaution, though it would pay employees’ salaries throughout.“Recently, we have grown increasingly concerned with the safety of our dedicated employees and valued customers and the ability of the City to maintain a safe environment in the surrounding area,” a statement from the Clevelander read.How forceful crowds will be in their demands to party and how aggressive police will be in implementing the restrictions remains to be seen. Hotel staff who spoke to The Daily Beast were skeptical that any safety measures would control the revelers.“That is going to start trouble, isn’t it? 8 p.m. That’s never going to happen. That is just wild,” Patty, an employee at the Starlite Hotel on Ocean Drive, told The Daily Beast on Saturday.A 32-year-old Miami resident likewise scoffed at the emergency measures.“Honestly, closing down Miami Beach means nothing. People are just going to flock to Brickle and Wynwood. People just need to go,” he said.The tourists have locals staying home for a wide variety of reasons—the coronavirus, violence, and more mundane problems like road congestion. “I haven’t seen traffic this bad in years. It’s like Ultra traffic but worse,” another resident said, referring to the annual electronic music festival. “I am scared to walk down the street honestly.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 'It's become a tinder': Miami Beach declares state of emergency for entertainment district due to spring breakers

    Miami Beach has declared a state of emergency due to an influx of spring breakers who have inundated the city.

  • Party’s over: Miami Beach closing causeways, imposing spring break South Beach curfew

    Frustrated and concerned by overwhelming spring break crowds that have overrun the city’s entertainment district, the city of Miami Beach on Saturday all but shut down the party by imposing an 8 p.m. curfew in South Beach and shortly after closing down the causeways into the city to visiting traffic.

  • This South Beach party spot is closing after spring breakers ‘stampede’ the property

    One of Miami Beach’s biggest party spots is closing temporarily as spring breakers overrun South Beach.

  • Miami party hotspot closes food and beverage service temporarily amid spring break chaos

    The Clevelander South Beach, a Miami institution situated on Ocean Drive, has opted to halt its food and beverage services amid spring break chaos.

  • Phil Mickelson’s move from California to Florida could be delayed: ‘We still have to build’

    Phil Mickelson was quiet about his move from California to Florida, saying they haven't started construction yet on Jupiter Island.

  • Florida COVID update for Saturday: State passes 2 million cases as 5,105 are reported

    Florida’s Department of Health on Saturday announced 5,105 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 64 new deaths. Of those who died, 62 were residents.

  • Florida surpasses 2 million Covid cases

    The mayor of Miami Beach, Florida, declared a state of emergency, including a new 8 p.m. curfew in an effort to control spring break crowds. The highly contagious U.K. variant now accounts for up to 30 percent of new infections nationwide.

  • Bill Maher Delightfully Mocks Tucker Carlson’s Fox News Rants About Race

    During “New Rules” at the end of Friday’s “Real Time,” Bill Maher took a brief break from the segment’s usual rants to slip in a pretty hilarious insult against Fox News Host Tucker Carlson — by pretty much just accurately summing up Carlson’s whole schtick. The joke was that one of the “New Rules” topics was a matter of absolutely pointless trivia, but Maher acted as though it was an issue of epic importance. Here’s how it went down. “New rule: Stop using the phrase plain vanilla. Vanilla is a flavor just like any other, it comes from the vanilla bean,” Maher said, while a caption called “Critical Taste Theory” appeared onscreen. “You know what other flavor comes from a bean? Chocolate. But you don’t hear the mainstream media using the term plain chocolate — but plain vanilla that’s somehow okay, but what is isn’t okay?” Then Maher ended the gag by suddenly saying “I’m Tucker Carlson Good night,” as a photo of Carlson appeared on screen. Also Read: 'Daily Show' Introduces New Streaming Service Tucker+, Featuring Tucker Carlson's Reactions to Everything (Video) Of course, the whole thing was a parody of how Carlson tends to talk about race — vaguely and broadly, but in terms that critics, even within Fox News, argue convey racist sentiments, for example how he has falsely claimed that George Floyd wasn’t murdered. Critics also note that Carlson has had multiple employees with ties to white nationalists, including the former head writer on his Fox News show, and several people at his old website, The Daily Caller. And John Oliver noted on a recent episode of “Last Week Tonight” that Carlson frequently says things that resemble white supremacist talking points. Carlson has consistently denied he is racist. He also called the racist and sexist comments by his former writer Blake Neff “wrong,” and added “We don’t endorse those words. They have no connection to the show. It is wrong to attack people for qualities they cannot control.” However, Carlson also complained that critics of Neff’s white supremacist and misogynist writings were “ghouls” exhibiting “self-righteousness” who were “beating their chests in triumph at the destruction of a young man.” Read more here. In any case, the hinge of Maher’s joke is that “Critical Taste Theory” is an obvious pun on the racial justice concept known as “Critical Race Theory,” something Carlson has complained about. You can probably figure out what the vanilla/chocolate part of the joke referred to for yourself. Read original story Bill Maher Delightfully Mocks Tucker Carlson’s Fox News Rants About Race At TheWrap

  • Xiaojie Tan dreamed of traveling the world and celebrating her 50th birthday with her daughter. Then the Atlanta shooter ended her life.

    Xiaojie "Emily" Tan was a mother, small business owner, wife and friend. She was among those killed Tuesday by a lone gunman in the Atlanta area.

  • Biden and Harris condemn anti-Asian violence as investigation into Atlanta shootings continues

    President Joe Biden did not label Tuesday's fatal spa attacks a hate crime, despite calls for him to do so.

  • Thousands of Israelis protest against Netanyahu ahead of election

    The crowd was larger than many previous anti-Netanyahu protests over the past year, with Israeli media reporting it numbered about 20,000. Pressure has mounted in the election run-up on Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption and accused by critics of mismanaging the coronavirus pandemic. Netanyahu is hoping the success of his government’s rapid COVID-19 vaccination programme, which has allowed much of the economy to open after three lockdowns, along with a series of normalization agreements with Arab countries, will give him the boost needed to secure a majority in parliament.

  • Asian-owned gelato shop in East Sacramento vandalized

    Police are investigating after an Asian-owned gelato shop was vandalized. The owner of Yume Gelato said it’s the fourth time his store on Folsom Boulevard in East Sacramento has been vandalized since the summer. Multiple windows were broken overnight Wednesday. He said it feels like he’s being targeted, saying the vandalism has gotten worse in the last few months. The store was closed on Thursday as employees from a glass company boarded up the windows. See more in the video above.

  • Four Good Days

    In an emotional journey based on a true story by Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post writer Eli Saslow, 31-year-old Molly begs her estranged mother Deb for help fighting a fierce battle against the demons that have derailed her life. Despite all she has learned over a decade of disappointment, grief and rage, Deb throws herself into one last attempt to save her beloved daughter from the deadly and merciless grip of heroin addiction. Powerhouse performances from Glenn Close and Mila Kunis anch

  • Woman who lost three jobs due to COVID pandemic hired after calling radio show

    Annabelle Smith got a job when she called BBC Radio 5 Live asking for tips on how to get hired.

  • Migrant surge meets crackdown at U.S. border

    A group of about 70 asylum-seeking migrants, including adults, teenagers and small children, this week arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border near Penitas, Texas.U.S. Border Patrol agents lined them up, gave them water bottles and plastic bags for their belongings, took down their information, readied them for transport to a facility for those who cross the border illegally. One of them, who said he was 17 and declined to give his name, told Reuters why he made the trip."We are here searching for the American Dream because in our country the violence is really bad. Thank God, we're here at our destination and we hope God will give us an opportunity here, because we've come all this way, suffering. We have been suffering in this journey for a month."U.S. border agents encountered 100,441 migrants at the border with Mexico in February alone, and the U.S. is on track to see the highest number of illegal border-crossers in 20 years.But for many in this group and thousands of others, this is as far as they'll get.The U.S. Secretary for Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas this week told Congress, "the border is secure, and the border is not open."Underscoring that stance: Border agents staged a drill at the San Ysidro crossing this week, deploying riot shields and tear gas. Mayorkas made the policy clear:"We are expelling under the CDC's authority in light of the pandemic, single individuals who arrive at the border. We are expelling families under the same public health authority."Families who cross illegally into the U.S. could find themselves quickly expelled. Edna Soto, a mother from Honduras, told Reuters she entered the U.S. only to end up in a migrant center in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico."At dawn today we were kicked out and were forced to board a bus. We were taken to the airport, put on a plane and sent to El Paso, Texas and then from El Paso here, to the Ciudad Juarez bridge."But one group of migrants is not being deported."We are not expelling children who arrive unaccompanied, without a parent or legal guardian, and we are caring for their custody."U.S. government data this week show about 9,200 unaccompanied children in U.S. custody. Most are teenagers, but hundreds are aged 12 or under.The administration is struggling to house them and has opened several emergency shelters for children in Texas and plans to use the Dallas convention center to house up to 3,000 migrant teen boys.Republicans claim Democratic President Joe Biden's policy relaxing rules at the border for children is prompting the surge. In a TV interview this week, Biden dismissed that criticism, saying difficult conditions in Central America were to blame.Back at the border, a woman who called herself Maribel, and said she was nine months pregnant, is loaded into an ambulance to be taken to hospital. Others board vans to be processed. They don’t know what lies ahead.

  • Take 3 Talent Adds Shannon McHale As Agent In Its Youth Division

    Take 3 Talent is adding new firepower to its Youth Division, tapping Shannon McHale as an agent. McHale will focus on working with actors and music clients ages 6-21 for TV/film opportunities. McHale joins from The Campbell Agency in Texas, where she was involved in closing deals on such projects as Cruel Summer, the upcoming […]

  • Boston researchers report delayed skin reaction to Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

    Some side effects of the COVID-19 vaccines are well-known, but now, there are reports of a skin rash at the injection site and the timing of it might be confusing.

  • What next for QAnon if its latest deadline for Donald Trump’s heroic return proves another disappointment?

    Conspiracy theory cult expects ex-president to finally make his comeback on 20 March, its gory fantasies of bloody uprising and revenge executions persisting two months after Joe Biden’s inauguration