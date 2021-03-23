Miami spring breakers arrested, accused of drugging, raping woman who later died

The Greensboro, North Carolina-based Evoire Collier and Dorian Taylor were captured on video entering a hotel room with her.

Two men who were reportedly in Miami Beach during spring break have been accused of drugging, raping and stealing from a woman who later died at a hotel.

Evoire Collier, 21, and Dorian Taylor, 24, have been charged with sexual battery, burglary, burglary with battery, petty theft and fraudulent use of a credit card. It has not been determined if the pair played a role in the death of the unnamed 24-year-old woman in town from Pennsylvania.

Evoire Collier (left) and Dorian Taylor have been charged with sexual battery, burglary, burglary with battery, petty theft, and fraudulent use of a credit card. (Miami-Dade Corrections)

According to The Tampa Bay Times, paramedics and police responded to a call from The Albion Hotel, where they discovered the woman semi-nude and dead in her room’s bed. Detectives obtained video surveillance footage capturing two men entering her room with her and the pair departing less than an hour later.

Once captured wearing the same pants he’s seen wearing in the video, Collier said Taylor gave the woman a “green pill,” but according to the report, it was unclear to authorities if she took it willingly or if they believe was slipped to her.

Miami Beach Detective Luis Alsina said lab work will be performed on the young victim. “We don’t know if it was fentanyl or some other narcotic,” he told Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer on Monday.

Collier reportedly said the woman was staggering so much that he and Taylor had to help her to her room, where they had sex with her, and she lost consciousness. The police report notes that the victim’s heavily-intoxicated state meant she could not have provided consent.

After leaving the victim unconscious, the men allegedly stole her cash, credit cards and phone, then left her in the room.

At Monday’s hearing, they were denied bond by Glazer, who noted the Greensboro, North Carolina-based suspects “couldn’t even pick up the phone to call police or 911 after they did whatever it is they did to her.”

Miami Beach declared a state of emergency as tens of thousands of people descended on the city for spring break. More than 1,000 people were arrested during this year’s spring break season, and more than 80 guns were seized. Fights and other incidents posed a threat to public safety as revelers gathered, even amid the current pandemic.

Interim City Manager Raul Aguila said many people were in the city engaging in “lawlessness and an ‘anything goes’ party attitude.”

