Miami streets closed after Saturday shooting leaves one injured, police say

Miami police are investigating a Saturday night shooting that left a man injured and some roads closed.

Around 7 p.m., police were called to the shooting at 6105 NW 15th Ave. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene, police said.

Miami Fire Rescue rushed him to Jackson Trauma Center.

What sparked the shooting is still being investigated, police said.

Police are advising residents to avoid the area of Northwest 15th Avenue between Northwest 61st and 62nd streets.

This is a developing story.