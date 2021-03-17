Miami student artists, musicians will showcase their work at Pinecrest Gardens

1 / 2

Miami student artists, musicians will showcase their work at Pinecrest Gardens

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Brothers
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Student musicians and artists will showcase their work Saturday at the inaugural 2021 South Dade Schools ArtsFest.

The program will feature live performances from students at the University of Miami, Florida International University, and Miami Dade College, while high school students will perform online through big screens, in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines.

The ArtsFest will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 Red Road.

The Pinecrest City Music Project is behind the event. The organization was founded in 2018 as a community orchestra incorporating public schools in the Palmetto area. As it grew, the nonprofit established music and mentorship programs with more than 500 K-12 students across five Miami-Dade public schools.

“It will be a symposium of public school visual and performing arts programs throughout Miami Dade County,” said Daniel Solomon, the project’s executive and musical director. “This is an opportunity for visual and performing arts programs to showcase their work to the community in a very family-oriented, COVID-friendly environment.”

Last year, the county’s Department of Cultural Affairs issued a grant to the music program.

“The 2021 South Dade School Arts Fest was selected through the Department of Cultural Affairs’ competitive grants program that recognizes outstanding work in the arts in our community,” said Michael Spring, director of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs. “The extraordinary initiative demonstrated by Daniel Solomon and the Pinecrest City Music Project earned the recognition and county grant support.

“Through open, family-oriented events, the festival is an outstanding way to highlight the transformative effect that the arts have on kids’ lives,” Spring added. “The parade, performances and displays are testimony to the power of the arts to make education exciting and meaningful to students.”

Although K-12 students are only able to perform online, university bands will perform at the event.

“We are fortunate to have the support of college performing artists — most of whom are Dade schools alumni — to spread the positive influence of the arts on our local community,” Solomon said.

Festival attendees can create a mural from an open canvas, collect objects in nature for an art sensory project and use recycled materials to make musical instruments.

The program also will be live-streamed.

“We are calling this a unification effort. It is a way to become immersed once again in the cultural arts,” said Solomon “We want to be able to bond our community, which has been in isolation and separated for so long, through the arts.”

The festival will require everyone to wear masks and to stay 6 feet apart. People’s temperature will be taken at the door.

More information and access to the event online can be accessed at https://www.pcmpmusic.org/artsfest

Recommended Stories

  • Bye-bye Beta: Greek names will no longer be used when hurricane season runs out of names

    The Greek alphabet will no longer be used when a hurricane season runs out of names, such as what happened in 2020.

  • Tiger Woods thanks ‘incredible’ doctors as he makes it home weeks after high-speed car crash

    ‘I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day,’ writes Woods

  • Kushner criticised over ‘arrogant’ op-ed taking credit for peace in the Middle East

    Kushner claims conflict in Middle East east is in its ‘last vestiges’ while referring to Israeli-Palestinian issue as ‘nothing more than a real-estate dispute’

  • Surge in Migrants Defies Easy or Quick Solutions for Biden

    WASHINGTON — The Biden administration warned Tuesday that the United States expected to make more apprehensions along the southwestern border this year than at any time in the past two decades, underscoring the urgency for the White House to develop solutions for the chronic problems with immigration from Central America. The grim prediction by Alejandro N. Mayorkas, the secretary of Homeland Security, came as President Joe Biden was being assailed for his handling of a surge at the border involving thousands of unaccompanied children and teenagers from the region — with attacks coming from the right for not being tough enough and from the left for not being humane enough. The president has pleaded for time and patience, blaming his predecessor for dismantling the immigration system in his zeal to keep foreigners out. But even Biden’s top advisers acknowledge that after unwinding President Donald Trump’s harsh policies, there is no easy or quick fix for a problem that has been a recurring crisis. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “We have no illusions about how hard it is, and we know it will take time,” Mayorkas said in a statement on Tuesday as the House prepared to vote this week on several immigration measures and the administration rushed to provide more housing for the young migrants arriving at the border. But, he added, “We will get it done.” The approach being developed by the administration involves steps that it can take relatively quickly and others that will take longer and require agreement from Congress or cooperation from the governments of Central American nations. And it will have to deal with several categories of people, including the unaccompanied minors who are overwhelming the system now and eventually asylum-seeking families and those trying to slip past border agents. In the short term — as warmer weather invites even more people to migrate north — Biden’s administration must find a way to temporarily care for the thousands of migrant children who are arriving at the United States border without a legal guardian. That includes expanding facilities where the children can be held legally for up to 72 hours in the custody of the Border Patrol. And it means finding more residential places where the migrant children can live for weeks or even months while the government searches for a relative or friend to take care of them while officials decide whether they must return to their home countries. The Biden administration is struggling to quickly ramp up capacity. But the longer-term challenges are even more daunting. Biden’s advisers have said they want to establish systems in Mexico that would provide a way for migrants to file applications to seek refuge to the United States in an orderly, safe manner, without coming to the border. But doing so will take months, and it is not yet clear whether migrants will use them. For those who do apply for asylum, Biden’s team has said it will shorten the review process, which currently can take years to reach a final decision. Mayorkas has said asylum cases should be decided in weeks, one way or the other. But making that happen will require investing money and hiring people to process huge backlogs of cases. Finally, Biden has vowed to vastly increase support for places like Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala so that Central Americans no longer feel the need to flee their homes. But even with the $4 billion that the president has proposed, rebuilding societies wracked by violence, gangs and stagnating economies will take years or decades — if it works at all. All of the solutions Biden is considering have been under discussion for decades, often included in comprehensive immigration legislation that has repeatedly failed to get through Congress, falling victim to deep partisan divisions. For now, Biden has left in place a Trump-era pandemic emergency rule that empowers agents to rapidly turn away most migrants other than unaccompanied minors without providing them the chance to have their asylum claims heard. Mayorkas’ prediction about the scale of apprehensions this year includes migrants who will be detained in border facilities, as well as those rapidly turned away under the pandemic rule. It does not include those who managed to avoid border agents when crossing into the country. “The administration, they’re asking for patience but that only goes for so long when you’re looking at these kind of numbers. And what happens after patience?” said R. Gil Kerlikowske, a commissioner of Customs and Border Protection under President Barack Obama. “What is the plan for dealing with this? What is the plan going forward?” Short-Term Solutions During the current fiscal year, which started Oct. 1, Customs and Border Protection has recorded more than 396,000 migrant crossings, including at official ports of entry, compared with about 201,600 during the same period last fiscal year. A majority of those crossings involved single adults, who under current rules are often quickly expelled back to Mexico or their home countries. But unaccompanied children are taken by a border agent first to a detention facility, where they are then supposed to be transferred within 72 hours to a shelter managed by the Department of Health and Human Services. Those shelters were operating until recently with restricted capacity because of the coronavirus pandemic, leaving thousands of minors stuck in the jails along the border, including some who have been left to sleep on mats with foil sheets, according to lawyers who visited a facility in Texas. But even before the pandemic, the shelter system had often been pushed beyond capacity. The Biden administration this month directed the shelters to return to their normal capacity, allowing the government to increase the number of available beds in those shelters by about 40%. With the number of minors at the border climbing, the administration is now scrambling to find additional space, including at a convention center in downtown Dallas; at a former camp for oil field workers in Midland, Texas; at a NASA site in California; and at a tent encampment in Arizona. Biden said during an interview with ABC News on Tuesday that the administration could have enough shelter space by next month for the unaccompanied minors stuck in border facilities. The government is also trying to reduce the amount of time it takes to transfer a child from border facilities to the shelters by streamlining a system that sends them through three different bureaucracies: the Border Patrol, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency and the Department of Health and Human Services. Coordination between the three agencies has often broken down and resulted in delays. The Biden administration has started placing officials from the Department of Health and Human Services in border facilities to accelerate the process of finding a relative or other sponsor in the United States who can take the migrants in. While the Biden administration continues to invoke the emergency pandemic rule to turn away most adults and migrant families, senior Homeland Security officials have acknowledged that they will be able to use the emergency rule only for so long as vaccination becomes more widely available. In the meantime, the president and his top border officials have issued statements about the perilous journey to the United States, hoping to discourage migration to the border. The administration held a series of private calls with pro-immigrant groups and advocates last week to discuss Biden’s immigration agenda. David Shahoulian, a top immigration official at the Department of Homeland Security, said that the messaging to discourage migrants from coming had not been working and that the administration would need to be clearer in the future, especially given that smugglers continue to encourage migrants to travel to the United States, according to people familiar with the discussion. Mayorkas had said this month that the administration’s message was not “don’t come” but rather “don’t come now.” Roberta S. Jacobson, a special assistant overseeing border issues, initially said mistakenly in Spanish during a news briefing that the border was not closed, but then corrected herself to say it was closed. By Tuesday, the president had an even more direct message: “I can say quite clearly, ‘Don’t come over,’ ” Biden said on ABC News, adding that the administration was working on creating opportunities for migrants to apply closer to their homes for asylum. “Don’t leave your town or city or community.” Medium-Term Solutions The administration is working on an agreement with Central American countries to reduce pressure on the border, Shahoulian said on the call. And it is examining options for expediting the processing of asylum cases. “We will shorten from years to months the time it takes to adjudicate an asylum claim,” Mayorkas said in his statement Tuesday, adding that the administration would soon introduce a regulation to improve the system. He said that the administration was working to establish processing centers in Central America so that they could be screened and “brought to the United States if they qualify for relief under our humanitarian laws and other authorities.” Biden said in his campaign platform that he would increase the number of judges and immigration officers to combat a backlog that nearly doubled during the Trump administration to more than 1.2 million cases. Biden has already begun to restart the Obama-era Central American Minors program, which was intended to allow some children to apply in their home region for permission to live in the United States with a parent or other relative. When Trump ended the program, about 3,000 Central American children had been approved for travel to the United States. It will take time to ramp up the program, which has strict vetting requirements, in order to verify the relationships of the children and their relatives. Now, the administration is eager to examine even broader efforts to consider asylum applications remotely. The administration is already testing a system where migrants, who were told by the Trump administration to wait along the border in squalid camps in Mexico, can use an app on their cellphones to apply for asylum and track their cases. That kind of system might be expanded more broadly, officials said. “This is the road map going forward for a system that is safe, orderly and fair,” Mayorkas said. Many of the changes Biden wants are included in comprehensive immigration legislation he sent to Congress on his first day in office. But that bill is a long way from becoming law, especially with Trump and other Republicans again using immigration to stoke their partisan base. Long-Term Solutions Biden’s most ambitious — and difficult — goal is to use the United States’ wealth and diplomatic power to reshape the region in the hopes of diminishing the root causes of migration from Central America, starting with poverty and violence. It is an effort that has been tried before. Obama and members of Congress from both parties agreed to invest several hundred million dollars into Central America with the hope of improving the courts, diminishing the drug cartels and improving economic conditions. Trump cut that spending, arguing that it was a waste of money, before restoring some of it. But Biden’s team is betting that even more investment will produce results. In Honduras, for example, the country’s coffee production has been hurt by hurricanes and slumping prices for coffee beans, driving many people into poverty. But helping to reverse those kinds of economic trends could take years. “When the president talks about ‘root causes,’ some of this is immediate humanitarian aid, but a lot of it is policy and aid together, making sure that you tackle the root causes of migration,” Jacobson said. “Otherwise, what you see is continued cycles.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • EU threatens ban on COVID vaccine exports to UK

    The EU threatened to ban exports of vaccines to the UK on Wednesday (March 17).The bloc said this is to safeguard doses for its own citizens facing a third wave of the health crisis.European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen: "All options are on the table. We are in the crisis of the century and I'm not ruling out anything for now because we have to make sure that Europeans are vaccinated as soon as possible."Von der Leyen said the flow of vaccine products was smooth with the U.S.But she was frustrated over a lack of deliveries from AstraZeneca in Britain."If this situation does not change, we will have to reflect on how to make exports to vaccine-producing countries dependent on their level of openness. So we are exporting a lot to countries that are themselves producing vaccines and we think this is an invitation to be open."Six EU countries complained to Brussels about deliveries of vaccines, while France, Germany and others have suspended AstraZeneca jabs for safety checks.The situation threatens Commission plans to launch a 'green digital certificate' which would gather information on vaccinations, tests and recovery.It is hoped the pass could help travellers to cross borders freely again.

  • Coca-Cola and Home Depot oppose voting restrictions in their home state Georgia

    Civil rights organisations say the legislation will possibly curb turnout from Democratic Black voters

  • New Hampshire woman with Boston ties has been missing for over a year

    The FBI has now joined the search for April Bailey, who was last seen taking out the trash at her Nashua apartment in January 2020.

  • Virus variants found to be deadlier, more contagious; some may thwart vaccines

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Antibodies induced by the Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE vaccines are dramatically less effective at neutralizing some of the most worrying coronavirus variants, a new study suggests. Researchers obtained blood samples from 99 individuals who had received one or two doses of either vaccine and tested their vaccine-induced antibodies against virus replicas engineered to mimic 10 globally circulating variants.

  • Kaia Rolle was arrested at school when she was 6. Nearly two years later, she still 'has to bring herself out of despair.'

    Kaia Rolle had to stand on a step stool to take a mugshot when she was 6. She has lingering symptoms of post-traumatic stress from that day in 2019.

  • Melissa McCarthy shows what happened after she was bitten by a bug in Australia

    The Emmy-winning actor has been Down Under filming the miniseries "Nine Perfect Strangers."

  • IRS Delays Tax Deadline for Second Consecutive Year amid Pandemic

    The Internal Revenue Service is planning to push back its tax deadline from April 15 to May 15, according to multiple reports. The decision, first reported by Bloomberg News and confirmed by CNBC, will give the agency time to process tax returns at the same time that it sends out another round of stimulus checks, following the recent passage of Democrats’ $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill. The bill also included last-minute amendments affecting tax collection, including up to $10,200 in tax exemptions on jobless benefits. A group of over 100 lawmakers signed a letter on Tuesday urging the IRS to extend the deadline. “We are still grappling with the massive economic, logistical and health challenges wrought by this devastating pandemic,” Representatives Richard Neal (D., Mass.) and Bill Pascrell, Jr. (D., N.J.) wrote in the letter. “Taxpayers need more time to file accurate returns and get their questions answered by the IRS.” This is the second year in a row that the IRS has delayed its tax deadline. The 2020 deadline was pushed to July 15 following the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Senate confirms Deb Haaland as interior secretary, making her the US's first Native American Cabinet secretary

    Haaland will play a key role in pursuing Biden's climate agenda, which involves fossil-fuel production and environmental regulations on federal lands.

  • The suspect in the Atlanta-area shootings that killed 8 people, 6 of them Asian women, is a 21-year-old white man who blamed a sex addiction for the attacks

    Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, Georgia, was arrested in connection to shootings at three massage parlors in the Atlanta metro area on Tuesday.

  • Vertigo star Kim Novak claims she woke up naked after drink spiked by Tony Curtis

    One of Hollywood's brightest stars of the 1950s has accused Tony Curtis of spiking her drink at a party in his Beverly Hills home during the height of her fame, leaving her dazed and naked. Actress Kim Novak, who played a leading role as Madeleine in Aldref Hitchkock's Vertigo, described what may be one of the oldest #MeToo allegations as she recalled a 1958 soiree where she passed out. "Tony Curtis had brought me a drink," Novak, now 89, told The Hollywood Reporter. "I don't know, I only had, I think, one drink there. But that's the last thing I knew. I do not know anything afterward, cross my heart, hope to die. Don't know what happened after that or how my car got back in front of my apartment." Curtis was one of Hollywood's biggest stars in the Fifties, appearing alongside Marilyn Monroe in Some Like it Hot and later Operation Petticoat with Cary Grant. He was married to actress Janet Leigh at the time, while Novak was linked to singer Sammy Davis Jr, whom she met on the set of Vertigo. Curtis and Novak would go on to star together in The Third Girl from the Left in 1973. "I think Tony Curtis did it, I don't want to think Sammy did that,” Novak goes on to say later in the interview.

  • A woman who had crippling long COVID for 8 months says it vanished after getting vaccinated. There is no clear scientific reason why.

    Her symptoms disappeared 36 hours after her second shot, she told the Washington Post. Scientists don't have a clear explanation for this.

  • Billie Eilish should've just handed Megan Thee Stallion her Grammy Award if she thought the rapper deserved it

    Like Macklemore and Adele before her, Eilish's acceptance speech for record of the year did nothing to address the racial bias at play in her success.

  • Biden says Major, his German Shepherd, is out of the dog house

    President Joe Biden says his rescue dog, a German Shepherd named Major, is being trained after an incident last week but has not been banished from the White House, adding the pet is still adjusting to life there surrounded by strangers. "Major did not bite someone and penetrate the skin," Biden told the ABC program "Good Morning America" in an interview that aired on Wednesday. "You turn the corner and there's two people you don't know at all and they move, and he moves to protect," Biden added, referring to U.S. Secret Service and other staff who the German Shepherd encounters at the 18-acre (7-hectare) White House complex.

  • Olympian Lindsey Vonn shared photos of herself with and without makeup to remind people that glamour 'washes off'

    The professional skier said she loves getting dressed up, but wanted to remind people that she's the "same person" with or without makeup.

  • Leyna Bloom becomes 1st trans woman of color in SI Swimsuit Issue

    "My spirit has reached new levels. This moment is bigger than my wildest infinite dreams," Bloom wrote of the historic moment.

  • Police display bizarre sympathy for Atlanta massage parlor mass shooter

    A man named Robert Aaron Long has apparently confessed to carrying out a mass shooting in the Atlanta area Tuesday night. Eight people were killed at three different massage parlors, six of them Asian women. The identity of the victims naturally led to speculation that there was a racial motivation for the murders. But in a press conference Wednesday, Cherokee County sheriff's captain Jay Baker tried to downplay that possibility. He repeated Long's claim that the murder spree "was not racially motivated," and instead that it was about his supposed sex addiction. He "sees these locations as … a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate," Baker said. Sounding almost like a defense attorney, Baker also said Long "understood the gravity of it … yesterday was a really bad day for him, and this is what he did." Setting aside the bizarrely sympathetic comments about a confessed mass murderer, this argument is not plausible. Though we don't yet have all the facts here, there is an extensive literature on how racist prejudice can fuel unhealthy sexual fetishes and violence (by, for instance, instilling a belief that women of Asian descent are naturally submissive, possibly leading to violence when advances are rejected). Driving for dozens of miles to commit mass murder at three different specifically Asian massage parlors to somehow exact vengeance for a purported sex addiction is not evidence against a racist motive; it is evidence in favor of one. Correction: An earlier version of this story misidentified Baker as an Atlanta Police captain. We regret the error. More stories from theweek.comWhy the Atlanta spa shooting feels differentBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachIRS to reportedly delay tax filing deadline by a month