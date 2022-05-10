A Miami teen was shot dead in a courtyard, and a Fort Lauderdale teen has been arrested

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after Miami-Dade police say he shot a 17-year-old in an apartment building courtyard.

Cairi McNear was killed last Wednesday, and the juvenile suspect, who police say rolled away on a mini-bike, was arrested in his Fort Lauderdale home on Monday on a charge of second-degree murder.

The 15-year-old “explained to investigators that he shot the victim due to a verbal altercation, and, subsequent to the shooting, he fled the scene on a mini-bike,” the arrest report says.

According to the arrest report, the argument was in the courtyard of an apartment building at 7126 NW 14th Pl. After “multiple gunshot wounds,” McNear collapsed in the laundry room corridor, where he died at 10:19 a.m.