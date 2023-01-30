Miami temperatures could break records. How extreme will it get? What the forecast says

Feeling the heat? You will soon.

“Temperatures will be warming up,” said CBS Miami meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez.

South Florida will bake this week, with temperatures rising to the mid-80s and higher humidity. It’ll be so hot that “record heat is possible” on Wednesday and Friday, Gonzalez said.

According to the National Weather Service forecast discussion: “Temperatures will be well above normal for this time of year.”

The oven gets turned up on Monday, when the forecast calls for 80 by noon and into the low-80s by mid-afternoon, she said. Then it’ll get hotter by the day, with a high of 84 on Wednesday and 86 on Friday.

And there won’t be much, if any, rain to cool things off, according to the National Weather Service in Miami. The sun takes center stage all week, along with mostly clear nights, according to the weather service forecast.

But the heat won’t stick around forever.

A cold front is moving in by Saturday, when the afternoon high will likely stay below 80 and the overnight low into Sunday will dip into the 60s.