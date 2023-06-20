Miami theft ring stole $1.7 million in heavy equipment and construction machinery: FDLE

Florida authorities announced on Tuesday several arrests in connection with a Miami-based organized theft ring accused of stealing over $1.7 million in heavy machinery and construction equipment across 14 counties.

Daryl Machado, 37, of Miami, his wife Diana Sanchez, 50, of Miami, Gualberto Rodriguez, 74, of Miami, and Miguel Sanchez Cardosa, 48, of Naples, were arrested and face charges of racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, multiple counts of burglary, grand theft and dealing in stolen property, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “These criminals stole more than $1.7 million worth of heavy construction machinery over two years, spanning 14 counties. The defendants now face a heavy load of more than 70 felony counts and I look forward to my statewide prosecutors handling this case.”

FDLE’s Sebring Field Office initiated the investigation in May 2021 after detectives from the sheriff’s offices in Collier, Lee and DeSoto counties provided agents with information about theft ring-related activities.

The investigation revealed that the theft ring targeted high-value heavy equipment and construction machinery such as skid steer machines, mini excavators, utility terrain vehicles (UTVs), and trailers used to transport them, the FDLE said in a news release.

The thefts started around April 2020, and in a two-year period, the FDLE linked the ring to 28 thefts totaling more than $1.7 million. The FDLE said that some of the stolen equipment was recovered during the investigation.

“Anyone who dishonors the rights of ownership and commits these schemes will not be tolerated,” said FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass.