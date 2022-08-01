Miami Township officer cleared in May shooting in Clermont County

Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve won't pursue charges against a Miami Township officer who shot a civilian in May.

According to a news release from Tukulve's office issued Monday, a group of Miami Township officers went to 947 Ohio 28 around 5 p.m. for a welfare check on Camille Weems.

During an encounter with officers, Weems was shot by an officer after shooting one round in their direction in a parking lot.

Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation conducted an investigation into the shooting, which concluded July 1. Tekulve concluded the actions of the officers were "not only reasonable and appropriate but were absolutely necessary to ensure the safety of the public."

None of the names of the officers, including the one who shot Weems, are included in the release.

The Enquirer left a message at Tukulve's office Monday afternoon to request this information with no response. A request was also submitted to Ohio BCI for the report. Neither request was filled at the time of publication.

One of the officers yelled at her to drop the gun as they took cover behind their vehicles, after which Weems crouches in the parking lot and fires one round at the officers. One officer fired six rounds at her after she took aim again.

Body and dash camera footage shows Weems approached their vehicles that evening with a handgun and took aim at the officers. She was pronounced dead at the scene, though Air Care was called.

A 911 caller said he previously called for a "wellness check" because the woman had told him she had recently purchased a gun and was asking him how it worked. He told the operator he believed she might be mentally unstable.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Clermont County police officer won't face charges in May shooting